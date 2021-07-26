LocalLit book review: think ‘moments’ not ‘programs’

A really extraordinary book came to me quite by accident.

On the surface, “Moments: From Extraordinary Programs to Extraordinary Moments” by Rosemary Dunne is a guide on the quality care of people with dementia. I was excited to receive this book because I have two family members with dementia. An initial flip of its pages showed a simple, concise and well laid-out plan for that care.

Dunne’s website said she is a recreation therapist and certified professional consultant on aging and has a master’s degree in health leadership and policy in senior’s care. She is aso the assistant executive director and director of lifestyles and therapeutic services at a British Columbia complex care home.

So I felt confident “Moments” would provide practical information for the professional as well as insight for the loved ones of people with dementia.

But I’d only read one page when I realized “Moments” is really a manual about relationships, on how to be present in the moment with another person and how to genuinely show love and respect to all people.

Here is the book’s description: “’Moments’ promotes a way of being rather than doing. It is an inspirational read that promotes a shift in thinking and acting. “Moments” encourages the reader to reflect on how they act/react in moments of care and interaction with others encouraging the individual to make a conscious shift to create and lead more person-centered moments.

“This is a book that supports life-changing practice that validates and honours [sic] the person for whom we provide care and quality of life.

“‘Moments’ is a quality, inspirational resource for everyone who provides care to another be they health care leaders, professional caregivers, volunteers, family or friends. Pick up your copy today and join the journey in honouring and validating the lives of those in our care.”

Many books on relationships stress the 50-50 aspect, how to address the “other person’s” mistakes and tips on self-empowerment for the reader.

“Moments,” however, squarely places the responsiblity and power for improving relationships with the reader. In “Moments,” Dunne recalled an author event in 1990, where she stood in a long, slow-moving line to meet the author. As Dunne drew near, she saw the author pause whenever a person approached the table.

Dunne soon found out why.

“And then it was my turn,” Dunne wrote. “She looked deeply into my eyes and acknowledged me in my entirety , as a human being, as an individual. I was not one of the 1,800 audience members or one of the hundreds who lined up for an autograph. I was one to one with her, one human recognizing and respecting - valuing and cherishing - another. The experience was so authentic, so simple, yet so rare an occurance.”

“Moments” is filled with vignettes and instructions on creating such moments for others. Each chapter ends with questions for reflections. These questions include: “How do my actions support others?” “What more do I need to learn about music?” “Is spontaneity alive for me?” and “Do I breathe when I listen to another?”

I heartily recommend Dunne’s book for anyone who is involved with dementia care on any level.

I wholeheartedly recommend Dunne’s book for anyone who wants to become a better human being.

I did not find “Moments” on Amazon, but it is available through Dunne’s website at rosemarydunne.com.

