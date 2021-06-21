LocalLit summer reading suggestions

I received my first COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday and wound up napping away quite a bit of the weekend instead of curling up with a good book.

So for this week’s newsletter, I’d like to recommend five of my favorite books that I’ve previously reviewed in this newsletter and why I particularly enjoyed them.

Perhaps you might want to add one or two of them to your summer reading list.

‘Barns of Will County’ by Kevin McNulty Sr.

This book of more than 300 photographs of barns, all taken during this past pandemic year, captures the serenity of a quiet countryside in all four seasons. One might think page after page of nothing by barn photos might feel redundant, but that is not the case. I felt refreshed and relaxed after moving through the pages.

Buy it on Amazon.

‘The Adventure of a Lifetime’ by Ravina Thakkar

This book for middle school kids was written by a 14-year-old Plainfield girl who was battling cystic fibrosis. I first met her after Sourcebooks in Naperville accepted her manuscript. Thakkar, whose career goal was to be a professional author and editor, submitted a wish to be traditionally published to the Make-A-Wish Illinois.

Thakkar went through three rounds of editing and the book reads really well. I featured Thakkar in several stories for The Herald-News, including one as she was heading to Northwestern University on a scholarship.

Unfortunately, she died from complications of her disease in 2019. But that’s the great advantage to writing. Thakkar’s words live on, ready to delight another generation of children.

Buy her book on Amazon.

‘The Heart’s Bone’ by Jennifer Russ

This coming of age story set in Tibet is really difficult to describe; it’s simply one you have to read and then you’ll see why.

The book addresses all the issues one might expect in such a story, such as personal growth and development of relationships, but includes others many people in the U.S. will never experience, such as self-immolation and the extreme lengths people will go to protect their freedoms.

The writing style is rich, vivid, minimalistic and mesmerizing. Buy the book on Amazon.

‘Halloween Night: Trick or Treat’

If you like the “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” series, you’ll love this anthology of 13 tales that each spin their own twist on the theme of the title.

The book starts off strong with “Something Good to Eat,” by Patrick Hueller and just keeps going. Each story is its own brand of shivery delightful. I’m sure you’ll like some pieces more than others, but that’s almost always the case with any short story collection.

Buy it on Amazon.

‘Hogan’s Hope’ by Connie Bombaci

You don’t have to be an animal lover to fall in love with this true story about an abused deaf dog who was rehabilitated and taught to communicate with American Sign Language.

The author, Hogan’s owner, tells the story with such sweetness and gentleness, you’ll know for certain that Bombaci’s patience and love was key to Hogan’s success. I wholeheartedly recommend this book for anyone who needs a story about courage, persistence and hope.

Buy it on Amazon.

Know more about LocalLit

Each week LocalLit will deliver an original short and family-friendly story (or a book review) by a local author to the newsletter’s subscribers.

Authors with a connection to our readership area may submit. Submission does not guarantee acceptance.

Contact Denise M. Baran-Unland at 815-280-4122 or dunland@shawmedia.com.

If you’re not already receiving this free newsletter, sign up at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/newsletter/#//.