Chocolate, cards, balloons - and donations to Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association received some big love from The Timbers of Shorewood on Friday - $1,600 worth.

And the residents at the Timbers of Shorewood received a special Valentine’s Day surprise.

Elsa Stone, a Timbers of Shorewood resident, received a special Valentine’s Day surprise from Maddie Collins Timbers employee. Families of residents, Timbers’ neighbors and local businesses purchased packages for residents. The package included a chocolate rose, a heart-shaped balloon, and a personalized card. The $1600 raised from the event was donated to the Alzheimer’s Association. (Photo provided)

Here’s what happened.

The Timbers reached out to residents’ families to see if they’d like to buy a Valentine’s Day package. The package started at $8 and included a chocolate rose, a heart-shaped balloon and a personalized card.

Families were so enthusiastic about the program, the Timbers opened it up to the community. Other people and the community began donating, too.

The result was $1,600 to the Alzheimer’s Association and a special Valentine surprise to for every resident at The Timbers.

In a news release from The Timbers, marketing director Sheila Reyes said the result was “startling.”

“All our residents were shown some real love by families, businesses and Shorewood neighbors,” Reyes said in the release. “And that’s what Valentine’s Day is all about.”

Residents at The Timbers received their Valentines on Friday.

To learn more about all of the programs, resources, information and research the Alzheimer’s Association provides, visit alz.org/about/our-impact.

For more information about The Timbers of Shorewood, call 815-609-0669 or visit timbersofshorewood.com.