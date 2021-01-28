Easy come, easy snow

The winter storm that promised to blow through Will County on Monday was reduced to just a few inches of the wet flakes.
So if you missed the chance to take a few photos, don’t worry – more snow is expected this weekend.
And you can submit those photos, too.
Send your snow photos to news@theherald-news.com and we’ll publish them in a gallery.
Include your name, a brief description of the photo and a way to contact you in case we need more information. We will not publish your contact information.
Still, despite the lack of snow drama, a few residents did snap some shots of the snow that did arrive.
We present them to you here.
