May 15, 2023
Shaw Local
Easy come, easy snow

Herald-News readers submit their best snow photos of the fierce winter storm that wasn’t

By Denise M. Baran-Unland
Ron Kapala took this photo at the at The Forest Preserve of Will County, McKinley Woods, Kerry Sheridan Grove on Jan. 26. (Photo provided)

The winter storm that promised to blow through Will County on Monday was reduced to just a few inches of the wet flakes.

So if you missed the chance to take a few photos, don’t worry – more snow is expected this weekend.

And you can submit those photos, too.

Send your snow photos to news@theherald-news.com and we’ll publish them in a gallery.

Include your name, a brief description of the photo and a way to contact you in case we need more information. We will not publish your contact information.

Still, despite the lack of snow drama, a few residents did snap some shots of the snow that did arrive.

We present them to you here.

Dennis Shea took this photo of his yard this morning which abuts the Lower Rock Run Forest Preserve in Channahon. (Photo provide)