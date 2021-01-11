Westside Children’s Therapy opens location in Shorewood

Westside Children’s Therapy, a full-service children’s therapy clinic, opened its Shorewood location at 850 Brook Forest Ave. in Shorewood on Oct. 26.

The trained therapists at the multidisciplinary clinic offer physical, occupational, speech, feeding, autism services, Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), and child and family counseling. Parents may schedule several therapy sessions at one time. Daytime, evening and limited weekend appoints are also available.

Westside Children’s Therapy clinics also offer opportunities for children to develop new skills through jumping ledges, rock walls, slides, swings, ball pits, crash pads.

For more information about Westside Children’s Therapy or its services, visit https://westsidect.com or call 815-469-1500.