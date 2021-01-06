Troy 30-C recognizes its custodians for keeping schools clean and safe

As Troy Community School District 30-C has gone through phases of remote and hybrid education, the district’s custodians and operations staff have the added responsibility of preventing the spread of any virus that might enter buildings.

Special cleaning gear was purchased, including disposal coveralls, fitted masks, face shields and electrostatic misting machines to help sanitize the schools.

In all, 39 custodians, specialists, managers and groundskeeper make sure the seven schools and the district’s other buildings are clean, safe and well-maintained.

Kerry Rivecco and Bob Whaley, members of with Troy’s facilities and operations department, help keep Troy schools running. (Photo provided)

“They have the most knowledge of the buildings,” Ben Hettel, Troy director of facilities and operations said in a news release from the district. “They have been in all the nooks and crannies.”

Hettel said their work is unparalleled and that he is even more appreciative of the custodial staff than ever before.

“This year, with Covid-19, it’s even more challenging,” Hettel said in the release. “They are working so hard. They don’t always get the recognition they deserve because the work they do is often behind-the-scenes, and I am extremely appreciative of everything they do.”