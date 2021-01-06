Pets of the Week: Jan. 4, 2021

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each photo to find out about that pet, including where he or she can be adopted.

Email “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Wabbie is a 3-year-old outgoing domestic shorthair that was abandoned by his previous owners. He likes pets, attention, chin scratches and treats. Wabbie needs an experienced cat owner because he has a mischievous nature. When he gets excited, he can give gentle love bites. To meet him, email Delonda at delonda@nawsus.org to meet him.

Wabbie is a 3-year-old outgoing domestic shorthair that was abandoned by his previous owners. (Photo provided)

Scruggs is a 6-year-old male red coonhound. He is happy, outgoing and energetic, and he loves to be near people and go for walks. He adores attention and is good with other dogs. To meet him, email Stacy at stacy@nawsus.org.

Scruggs is a 6-year-old male red coonhound. (Photo provided)

Ruthie is a well-mannered, 7-year-old cattle dog mix. She is easy-going and loves everyone she meets. She is good with other dogs. To meet her, email Stacy at stacy@nawsus.org.

Ruthie is a well-mannered, 7-year-old cattle dog mix. (Photo provided)

Kinsley is a lovable 6-year-old domestic shorthair. She loves to snuggle, enjoys attention and is always purring. She enjoys being with people but needs to be the only cat in a home. To meet her, email Delonda at delonda@nawsus.org or call NAWS at 708-478-5102.

Kinsley is a lovable 6-year-old domestic shorthair. (Photo provided)

Weston is an active and playful 2 year old terrier. He is friendly and outgoing, has good manners, walks well on a leash and takes treats gently. To meet him, email Stacy stacy@nawsus.org.

Weston is an active and playful 2 year old terrier. (Photo provided)

Slater is a 3 -year-old orange tabby that can initially be a little shy. Once he trusts a person, he is very friendly and outgoing. He loves to play and will entertain himself with toys. He is good with other cats and children. He loves to cuddle and lay next to his people. To meet him, mail Delonda elonda@nawsus.org or call NAWS at 708-478-5102.

Slater is a 3 -year-old orange tabby that can initially be a little shy. (Photo provided)

For more information on any of these above pets, visit nawsus.org.

Joliet Township Animal Control:

One-year-old Gizzie was surrendered by her owner months ago and, unfortunately, no one has been interested in adopting her. She will need a patient owner to encourage her to come of her shell. She blossoms around other cats. To meet her, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333.

One-year-old Gizzie was surrendered by her owner months ago and, unfortunately, no one has been interested in adopting her. (Photo provided)

Two-year-old Fisher is still settling into shelter life. He’s mellow, but he needs time to feel comfortable. Once he decompresses in a quiet setting, he opens up and becomes quite lovable. To meet him, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333.

Two-year-old Fisher is still settling into shelter life. He’s mellow, but he needs time to feel comfortable. (Photo provided)

Humane Haven Animal Shelter:

Energetic Noir is loves to play, wrestle and romp with her friends. She also loves to climb, hunt and give hand kisses. She loves attention, snuggling and burying her sweet little face in people’s hair. She’d do best in a home with a cat playmate, and she’ll likely be good with kids and dogs since she adjusts easily to new situations. To meet her, contact Humane Haven Animal Shelter hhas.org or 630-378-4208.

(Photo provided)

Randy is a friendly 1-year-old who loves people. He’ll balance on his hind legs and rub his front shoulder on people’s legs to get their attention. He’s fine with other cats; and being a gentle soul, he’ll likely be good with children of all ages. He’s confident, kind and easily adjusts to new situations. To meet him, contact Humane Haven Animal Shelter hhas.org or 630-378-4208.

Randy is a friendly 1-year-old who loves people. (Photo provided)

Kronos is a cute and good-natured 2-year-old. He’s a bit timid at first, but he warms up quickly to a soothing, quiet voice and soft pets. He likes to sit on laps and share attention and affection. Once he settles in, he does not want to move. His other favorite activities are being brushed, snuggling and purring. He gets along with other cats and he’d be good with children as long as they are gentle and calm. To meet him, contact Humane Haven Animal Shelter hhas.org or 630-378-4208.

Kronos is a cute and good-natured 2-year-old. (Photo provided)

Will County Humane Society:

Sally is a 2-year-old American pit bull/boxer mix who was surrendered by her family after they lost their home to a fire. She is very sweet and kind but will need some leash training. Contact the Will County Humane Society willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Sally is a 2-year-old American pit bull/boxer mix who was surrendered by her family after they lost their home to a fire. (Photo provided)

Rose is a 4 year old calico who is very sweet and loves to be a lap kitty. Please give this beauty a home. Contact the Will County Humane Society willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Rose is a 4 year old calico cat who is very sweet and loves to be a lap kitty. (Photo provided)

Saber is an adult domestic shorthair cat. He can be sweet and loving but needs to be the only cat in his forever home. Contact the Will County Humane Society willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.