April 27, 2023
Shaw Local
Bolingbrook resident transitions out of duties during Naval command ceremony

VAW-124 held ceremony on Dec. 3

By Denise M. Baran-Unland
Cmdr. Matthew Olson of Bolingbrook

On Dec. 3, The “Bear Aces” of Airborne Command & Control Squadron 124 stationed aboard Naval Station Norfolk held a change of command ceremony.

During this transition of command leadership. Cmdr. Jonathan Faraco of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, assumed all duties and responsibilities as the VAW-124 commanding officer from Cmdr. Matthew Olson of Bolingbrook

The VAW-124 was established on Sept. 1, 1967. Its mission is to provide tactical command and control to aircraft carrier strike groups. The squadron is currently attached to Carrier Air Wing Eight.