Joliet students bring holiday cheer to residents of care centers, foster kids

This Christmas season, Joliet Catholic Academy’s National Honor Society, Accepting Cultural Diversity Club (ACDC), and Student Council combined efforts to bring Christmas cheer through a “Merry Messages” campaign. JCA students created just over 1,500 handmade Christmas cards for residents of local nursing/care centers.

Ariana Arteaga, a freshman student form Troy Middle School and St. Mary Immaculate in Plainfield parish, created 75 cards on her own.

JCA counseling department secretary Holly Scordo was instrumental in coordinating the project between multiple student organizations. JCA students in National Honor Society were responsible for 135 cards delivered this week to residents of Sunny Hill Nursing Home.

Kisha Cameron, director of diversity and inclusion at JCA, partnered with students in JCA’s ACDC and Joliet based “Project Me” to deliver over 100 Christmas cards to area children in foster care awaiting adoption, a process that has been halted due to COVID-19.

NHS also spearheaded a “Senior to Senior” pen pal project. This partnership with Will County Senior Services saw fifteen JCA seniors partnered with fifteen senior citizens, providing them letters during the Christmas season.

For more information visit jca-online.org.