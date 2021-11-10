Will County area athletes who signed with colleges Wednesday, NCAA signing day

Here is a list of local athletes who have committed to colleges at various levels and can sign their letters of intent starting Wednesday. That is the first day of the signing period for NCAA scholarship schools (Divisions I and II). There are athletes attending other levels on this list as well.
Baseball
Christian Mitchelle, Plainfield East – Central Michigan University (D-I)
Michael Ascencio, Joliet Catholic – Kaskaskia College (JUCO)
Dominic Coda, Joliet Catholic – Lewis University (D-II)
Daniel O’Brien, Joliet Catholic – Lewis University (D-II)
Charles Strock, Joliet Catholic – Carthage College (D-III)
Brandon Bak, Plainfield North – University of Illinois-Chicago (D-I)
Cole Blazekovich, Minooka – Loras College (D-III)
Ivan Dahlberg, Minooka – University of Illinois-Springfield (D-II)
Ryan Norman, Minooka – Kankakee Community College (JUCO)
Cole Parish, Minooka – St. Xavier University (NAIA)
Caleb Parker, Minooka – Maryville University (D-III)
Corey Boyette, Romeoville – Heartland Community College (JUCO)
Nick Kolze, Romeoville – Xavier University (D-I)
Jake Petak, Lincoln-Way East – Black Hawk College (JUCO)
Randy Seymour, Lincoln-Way East – Michigan State University (D-I)
Alex Stanwich, Lincoln-Way East – University of Tennessee (D-I)
Men’s Golf
Drew Brasky, Providence Catholic – Denison University (D-III)
Men’s Soccer
Zach Davis, Lincoln-Way Central – University of Illinois-Chicago (D-I)
Men’s Volleyball
Michael Greco, Lincoln-Way Central – Dominican University (D-II)
Men’s Water Polo
Cale Koester, Lincoln-Way Central – McKendree University (D-II)
Softball
Ally Rodriguez, Plainfield East – Northern Illinois University (D-I)
Morgan Bruno, Joliet Catholic – Trinity International University (NAIA)
Catherine McGinnis, Joliet Catholic – Greenville University (D-III)
Natalee Curry, Joliet Central – Spring Hill College (D-II)
Abbie Gregus, Lincoln-Way West – Loyola University (Chicago) (D-I)
Allie Wondrasek, Lincoln-Way West – Lewis University (D-II)
Lyndsey Grein, Lincoln-Way Central – Virginia Tech University (D-I)
Jamie Widule, Lincoln-Way Central – University of Missouri-St. Louis (D-II)
Charlotte Toosley, Lincoln-Way Central – North Central College (D-III)
McKenzie Murdock, Lincoln-Way Central – Lewis University (D-II)
Peyton Lowden, Minooka – Cardinal Stritch University (NAIA)
Mackenzie Mazzocchi, Minooka – Millikin University (D-III)
Megan Medlin, Minooka – University of Wisconsin-Parkside (D-II)
Kelly Rourke, Providence Catholic – St. Mary’s College of Notre Dame (D-III)
Chloe Geijer, Lincoln-Way East – Indiana University (D-I)
Madison Pomykalski, Lincoln-Way East – University of Texas (D-I)
Danielle Stewart, Lincoln-Way East – Northern Illinois University (D-I)
Women’s Basketball
Grace Walsh, Joliet West – Air Force Academy (D-I)
Laurelai Thormeyer, Providence Catholic – University of St. Francis (NAIA)
Megan Duzansky, Providence Catholic – Benedictine University (NAIA)
Women’s Golf
Claire Dubois, Lincoln-Way Central – Indiana Wesleyan University (NCCAA)
Emma Vander Wall, Lincoln-Way Central – Augustana College (D-II)
Makayla Mussatto, Plainfield North – Western Illinois University (D-I)
Kailey White, Lincoln-Way East – Western Michigan University (D-I)
Women’s Lacrosse
Alyssa Jameson, Plainfield East – Mercyhurst University (D-II)
Savannah Berner, Lincoln-Way East – Eastern Michigan University (D-I)
Erika Ho, Lincoln-Way East – Penn State University (D-I)
Women’s Soccer
Joslyn Prosek, Joliet West – Jacksonville University (D-I)
Abby Pasternak, Joliet Catholic – Missouri Southern State University (D-II)
Jennifer Andjelic, Lincoln-Way Central – University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (D-I)
Danielle Auble, Plainfield North – University of Illinois-Springfield (D-II)
Reese Capion, Plainfield North – Lewis University (D-II)
Women’s Swimming and Diving
Emma Green, Lincoln-Way Central – Indiana Wesleyan University (NCCAA)
Women’s Track and Field
Kendal Franklin, Minooka – William Jewell College (D-II)
Women’s Volleyball
Willow Mueller, Joliet West – University of St. Francis (D-I)
Crystal Galaviz, Joliet Catholic – Georgia State University (D-I)
Riley Hungate, Joliet Catholic – Culver-Stockton College (NAIA)
Lillian Ray, Joliet Catholic – University of Wisconsin-Parkside (D-II)
Ella Wrobel, Plainfield North – University of Wisconsin-Madison (D-I)
Ashlyn Berczynski, Minooka – McKendree University (D-II)
Kendal Franklin, Minooka – William Jewell College (D-II)
Jada Hompton, Minooka – University of North Carolina A&T (D-I)
Emma Harper, Minooka – Heartland Community College (JUCO)
Wrestling
Joey Malito, Lincoln-Way Central – North Central College (D-III)
