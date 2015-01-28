Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Christopher R. Comeau, 32, of the 1000 block of Gael Drive in Joliet, was arrested by sheriff’s police Wednesday for failing to comply with the state’s sex offender registry requirements.

• Latrice M. Goodwin, 26, of the 2200 block of Rebecca Circle in Montgomery, was arrested by Plainfield police Wednesday on charges of shoplifting and theft.

• Kevin M. Graves, 27, of the 1500 block of Addleman Street in Joliet, was arrested by sheriff’s police Wednesday on charges of delivery of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

• Charda N. Pruitte, 27, of the 600 block of Elmwood Avenue in Joliet, was arrested by Joliet police Wednesday on a charge of unlawful purchase of a firearm.

• Deborah J. Anderson, 47, of the 6900 block of West Gabreski Lane in Monee, was arrested by sheriff’s police Thursday on charges of aggravated driving under the influence and driving without insurance.

• Terry D. Buchanan, 33, of the 1400 block of Plainfield Road in Joliet, was arrested by state police Thursday on charges of delivery of drugs and marijuana possession.

• Sabrina A. McSherry, 23, of the 700 block of North Center Street in Joliet, was arrested by Joliet police Thursday on charges of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without insurance.

• Darcie M. Seeden, 31, of the 900 block of Summit Street in Joliet, was arrested by Joliet police Thursday on a charge of endangering the life or health of a child.

• Gregory L. Bailey, 37, of the 400 block of East Cross Street in Wilmington, was arrested by Wilmington police Friday on a charge of domestic battery.

• Willie L. Cullens, 53, of the 400 block of Dorsetshire Drive in Steger, was arrested by Steger police Friday on charges of domestic battery and animal cruelty.

• Ronnie F. Flowers, 51, of the 14400 block of South Normal Avenue in Riverdale, and Louis J. Johnson, 45, of the 14300 block of South Wallace Street in Harvey, were arrested by Tinley Park police Friday on charges of shoplifting.

• Charles A. Kinney, 26, and Franklin D. Kinney, 23, both of the 700 block of Henry Street in Joliet, were arrested by Joliet police Friday on charges of delivery of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charles Kinney also was charged with drug possession.

• Pierre L. Shaw, 18, of the 1700 block of Scarlett Oak Court in Plainfield, was arrested by Shorewood police Friday on a charge of shoplifting.

• Stephan K. Tovar, 21, of the 500 block of West Jefferson Street in Joliet, was arrested by Shorewood police Friday on charges of burglary and marijuana possession.