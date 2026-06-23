Meet the 2026 Herald-News All-Area Girls Soccer Team

Lincoln-Way Central’s Flynn Meyer makes a save against Andrew in the Class 3A Joliet Central Sectional championship match on Friday, May 24, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

Here is the 2026 Herald-News All-Area Girls Soccer Team

FIRST TEAM

Katelyn Haiser of Plainfield North (Courtesy of Plainfield North)

Katelyn Haiser, sr., Plainfield North, F

The Herald-News Girls Soccer Player of the Year. An All-State selection, she scored 31 goals with 11 assists this season, broke the school record for goals in a game with seven, and holds 81 career goals despite not playing as a junior.

Flynn Meyer of Lincoln-Way Central. (Courtesy of Lincoln-Way Central)

Flynn Meyer, sr., Lincoln-Way Central, GK

An All-State selection, Meyer recorded 16 shutouts while allowing 0.45 goals per game in helping lead the Knights to the super-sectional. Allowed just nine goals in 22 games with only one allowed in conference play.

Lemont's Gabriela Kuruc (Photo provided by Lemont Athletics )

Gabriela Kuruc, jr., Lemont, M

Lemont made the 2A state semifinals thanks in large part to Kuruc. An All-State player, she scored 32 goals with eight assists while being named South Suburban Conference Blue Player of the Year. A UIC commit.

Madison Weil of Lemont. (Courtesy of Lemont)

Madison Weil, fr., Lemont, F

A freshman, Weil put up an incredibly strong stat line of 25 goals and 26 assists while making the All-State team.

Ava Feigl of Lincoln-Way East. (Courtesy of Lincoln-Way East )

Ava Feigl, jr., Lincoln-Way East, M

Lincoln-Way East coach Michael Murphy called Feigl the Griffins’ best player. A Belmont commit, she was an All-State selection while scoring six goals and contributing two assists.

Allie Werner of Peotone. (Courtesy of Ryan Murray)

Allie Werner, sr., Peotone, F

An All-State selection for the second consecutive year, Werner scored an incredible 46 goals to go with 12 assists for the Blue Devils. She finishes her career with 127 goals.

Alyssa Thulin of Providence. (Courtesy of Providence)

Alyssa Thulin, sr., Providence, M

The Celtic senior was an All-State selection, contributing 10 goals and eight assists, leading Providence to the sectional finals.

Hayden Spodarek of Lockport. (Courtesy of Lockport )

Hayden Spodarek, sr., Lockport, D

The All-State selection contributed two goals and 12 assists on the year. She was extremely disciplined, only earning one yellow card on the year and no reds.

Julianne Rafacz of Lincoln-Way Central. (Courtesy of Lincoln-Way Central )

Julianne Rafacz, jr., Lincoln-Way Central, F

An All-State selection, Rafacz was the Knights’ top offensive performer. The junior put up 17 goals and nine assists for the supersectional squad.

Callie Hefner of Minooka. (Courtesy of Minooka )

Callie Hefner, sr., Minooka, M

The Marquette commit was an All-State honoree once again. She put up 31 goals and 13 assists to close out her career.

Grace Kinsella of Lincoln-Way West. (Courtesy of Lincoln-Way West )

Grace Kinsella, fr., Lincoln-Way West, F

Caught fire as the year came to a close, scoring 16 goals in the final 11 games. She finished her first year with 24 goals and 11 assists to earn All-Conference and All-Sectional honors.

SECOND TEAM

Emma Vugteveen, so., Joliet West, F

Kessiah Purnell, sr., Plainfield East, F

Lucy Sheriff, fr., Lincoln-Way West, F

Maggie Wolniakowski, sr., Providence, F

Kaitlyn Lambert, jr., Plainfield Central, D

Ava Lambert, jr., Plainfield Central, F

Maggie Lambert, jr., Plainfield Central, GK

Maylen Gomez, so., Joliet Central, F

Yuridia Hernandez, jr., Lockport, M

Taylor Watt, sr., Lincoln-Way Central, D

Ximena Hernandez, jr., Lincoln-Way East, F

HONORABLE MENTION

Leila Othman, fr., Lincoln-Way East, M

Logan Murphy, so., Lincoln-Way East, GK

Kate Kinsella, sr., Lincoln-Way West, M

Alexa Campos, jr., Bolingbrook, M

Chase Bergeson, sr., Lemont, M

Callie Weiss, jr., Peotone, GK

Kenzie Ahearn, so, Morris, F

Madelynn Zamora, so., Morris, M

Faith Horkavy, so., Coal City, M

Nettie Connor, jr., Coal City, M/F

Claire Mohler, jr., Coal City, GK

Shea Freckelton, jr., Minooka, D

Carlee Rausa, jr., Minooka, D

Cali Judd, jr., Joliet Central, GK

Daniella Escobar, so., Plainfield East, F