Joliet hosts Big Texan steak-eating contest

A challenge to eat a 72-ounce Texas steak comes to Joliet on Wednesday, according to the Heritage Corridor Destination.

The Big Texan steak challenge, which comes out of the Big Texan Steak Ranch restaurant in Amarillo, Texas, will come to the Old Joliet Prison at 1125 Collins St.

A news release announcing the event did not say what time the steak challenge will occur or what interested participants might do if they want to participate. Heritage Corridor Destinations posted about the event.

Internet postings indicated that the challenge in Joliet may occur at 5 p.m.

An attempt to get more information was unsuccessful.

The Big Texan at the Old Joliet Prison is part of the Main Street of America Route 66 Centennial Caravan, which also will be at the original Dairy Queen location at 501 N. Chicago St. in Joliet at 9 a.m. on Thursday,