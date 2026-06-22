Joliet is turning the world’s first Dairy Queen into a Route 66 tourist attraction

The first Dairy Queen store was located at 501 N. Chicago St. in downtown Joliet. (Provided by the Joliet Area Historical Museum)

Joliet is converting the local building that housed the first Dairy Queen into a tourist stop.

The Joliet Area Historical Museum on Monday announced the project on the anniversary of the opening of the first Dairy Queen store in downtown Joliet, which was June 22, 1940.

The building at 501 N. Chicago St. is on the Joliet stretch of historic Route 66, which is getting extra attention this year on its 100th anniversary.

The Dairy Queen projct starts immediately with the conversion of the storefront at 501 N. Chicago St. into a “selfie stop” for Route 66 tourists, the museum said in a news release that included comments from Dairy Queen’s CEO.

“While we have modernized and grown to more than 7,900 DQ restaurants in over 20 countries serving hot food and treats, it’s important to remember the legacy of the Dairy Queen brand,” CEO Tony Bader said. “We’re humbled that Joliet Area Historical Museum and the City of Joliet are recognizing the Dairy Queen brand in this way.”

The project is a joint venture between the museum and the city. It is supported by grants from the Heritage Corridor Destinations Route 66 Grant Program and the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity.

Dairy Queen now has two stores in Joliet, including this location at 1700 W. Jefferson St. (Photo provided)

Joliet recognized the original Dairy Queen store in 2011 with local l landmark status and put a plaque on the site.

But the two-story brick building, used for a number of businesses since it was built in the 1890s, “has quietly maintained a hidden history as the first home of an internationally iconic brand,” the release stated.

“Joliet’s distinction as the home of the world’s first Dairy Queen location, one of the most beloved brands in the world, is one of its greatest hidden historic gems,” JAHM CEO Greg Peerbolte said in the release.

The development of Dairy Queen soft serve ice cream dates back to the late 1930s, according to the release.

Joliet Area Historical Museum CEO Greg Peerbolte seen in this file photo speaking at a museum event. (Adam Jomant for Shaw Media/Adam Jomant)

The product was first served at a local ice cream stand in Kankakee before the Dairy Queen chain was started.

The Joliet location was opened by J.F. “Grandpa” McCullough and his family and Sherb Noble, according to the release.

Restoration plans include a “historically accurate facelift,” the release stated.

The restoration is supported by Dairy Queen, which has supplied the Joliet museum staff with historical and archival documents.

Dairy Queen support “has enabled the Museum’s curatorial staff to ensure accurate reproductions of period neon signs, exterior signage and murals, as well as lighting fixtures,” the release stated.

The museum has started “a full architectural and engineering assessment of the building to determine its potential future uses,” the release stated.