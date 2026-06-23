Fifteen area standouts named to Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State Teams

Lockport's Trace Shaaf warms up for the 49th annual Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association (IHSBCA) All-Star Game as Red Team coach Matt McDonald watches Monday, June 22, 2026, at Schweickert Stadium in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

The Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association has released its 2026 IHSBCA All-State Teams, honoring many of the state’s top prep players including 15 standouts from teams across the Herald-News coverage area.

In Class 4A, Minooka seniors Brady Kozlowski and Zane Caves, Romeoville senior Jeremy Thompson and Providence senior Sammy Atkinson were all selected for the IHSBCA All-State Team. Area standouts earning honorable mention in 4A included Lincoln-Way West senior Michael Pettit, Lincoln-Way East junior Rocco Triolo and Lockport senior Trace Schaaf.

The area’s lone representative on the Class 3A team was Lemont senior Cannon Madej.

(From left) Lemont's Cannon Madej, Kaneland's Hayden Foster and Putnam County's Jonathan Stunkel chat before the 49th annual Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association (ICA) All-Star Game on Monday, June 22, 2026, at Schweickert Stadium in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

In Class 2A, Coal City senior Lance Cuddy as well as the Wilmington senior due of Zach Ohlund and Ryan Kettman were named to the IHSBCA All-State Team. Wilmington junior Cooper Holman was an honorable mentionee.

In Class 1A, Dwight junior Ayden Collom was named all-state. Dwight senior Evan Cox was honorable mention in 1A, as was Gardner-South Wilmington junior Reed Millette.

Many of the area’s nominees participated Monday in the IHSBCA Senior All-Star Games at Schweickert Stadium in Peru. Team Red bested Team Blue 8-2 in the opener of the all-star twin bill, with the teams tying 8-8 in the nightcap.