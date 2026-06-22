New Lenox welcomes new car sales company among other new businesses

Cambray Motors, an indoor used car sales company, is coming to New Lenox in this building at 21740 S. Moni Drive. (Photo provided by Mauverneen Blevins)

Cambray Motors, an indoor used car sales company, is coming to New Lenox once the new building is completed, according to the village of New Lenox website.

Cambray Motors will be located at 21740 S. Moni Drive.

Tru Country Bar & Grill recently opened at 222 W. Maple St.

Pete’s Fresh Market is expected to open this summer.

In addition, Club Pilates New Lenox, Panel Haus and Queen of Hops are also opening soon, according to the village of New Lenox website.

And 14 other businesses recently opened in New Lenox, too, according to the website. These include:

Art of Drawers: Home-based business for custom pull-out drawers for cabinets. Visit artofdrawers.com.

Beth Conaghan Realtor: 319 W Maple St., New Lenox. Real estate brokerage services for both residential and commercial. Call 815-351-4851 or visit bethcrealty.com.

Baba’s Famous Steak & Lemonade: 402 Nelson Road, New Lenox. Fast food carry-out restaurant with an extensive sandwich menu. Visit babasnewlenox.com.

Chickplease LLC: 12440 Harvey Drive, New Lenox, Processing, packaging, storing, and distribution of dry legumes and pulses. Chickplease is an Organically Certified family-owned bulk chickpea supplier. Visit chickplease.com.

Dent Team: 12619 Old Plank Drive, New Lenox. Services related to paintless dent repair: door dings, creases, minor dents, and hail damage. Call 815-412-4483.

Mike Fernandez Insurance & Financial Services: 1938 E Lincoln Hwy, New Lenox. Comprehensive range of insurance products, including auto, life and home insurance. Call 708-794-0038 or visit insuredwithmike.com.

Menard Automotive: 12536 W. Harvey Drive, New Lenox. Full-service automobile repair. call 815-320-3055 or visit menardautoservice.com.

Middlewest Bikes: 2401 W. Haven Ave., New Lenox. Motorcycle gear and accessories through online and wholesale transactions. Call 630-366-3127

Mo’s 3 Chinese Kitchen: 2417 E Joliet Hwy., New Lenox. Authentic Chinese fast food dine-in or carry-out restaurant. Ownership change. Call 815-462-3388 or visit moskitchen3.com.

Nardo Motors, LLC: 1024 Star Lane, New Lenox. Internet car sales. Call 773-339-3031 or visit nardomotors.com.

Rebuilt Performance: 21739 S Center Ave., New Lenox. Activities at the premises are limited to non-medical, exercise-based services focused on general fitness, strength training, and athletic development. Visit rebuilthq.com.

Reunion Bar and Grill: 1080 E. Lincoln Hwy., New Lenox. Restaurant/sports bar serving plated food with alcohol and non-alcoholic drinks. Call 815-320-2035 or visit reunionbarandgrill.com.

Shaw Pipeline Services: 21757 S. Center, New Lenox. Offers services related to non-destructive testing and pipeline inspection. Call 918-893-7800 or visit shawndt.com.

Shine Healing Spa: 318 Alana Drive, New Lenox. Massage therapies and holistic treatments. Call 331-666-4868 or visit shinehealingspanewlenox.com.