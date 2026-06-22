Kayaks, coffee and creativity highlight upcoming Will County forest preserve programs

(file photo) Paddle the DuPage River at dusk for Boats, Bats and Barns—The Riverview Nightlife Experience - will be held at 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Riverview Farmstead Preserve in Naperville. (Photo Provided By Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has announced its program schedule for the weeks of June 29 and July 6. Online registration is available at reconnectwithnature.org.

Our Community Nature Journal - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, July 1 to 31, at Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook: Explore the preserve, complete nature journaling activities and contribute to a community journal that may be featured in future exhibits. Journaling guides are available in multiple languages, and prizes will be awarded for participation. This free event is intended for all ages.

Sidewalk Chalk Contest - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, July 1 to 31, at Hidden Lakes Trout Farm at Hidden Oaks Preserve: Create a nature-inspired chalk masterpiece and enter it in a contest for a chance to win prizes in several categories. Chalk will be provided. This free event is intended for all ages.

Our Storytellers—Pokagon Potawatomi Black Ash Baskets exhibit - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, July 1 to Aug. 30, at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville: Explore the cultural significance of black ash basket weaving and learn about the history, resilence and traditions of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi through this traveling exhibit. This free event is intended for all ages.

Learn about state symbols—including the Northern cardinal—on an It’s Giving…Illinois hike on July 8, 2026, then visit the Winged Ambassadors exhibit at Plum Creek Nature Center. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

It’s Giving...Illinois - 1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete: Learn about Illinois state symbols on an interactive hike and create artwork inspired by the Winged Ambassadors exhibit. This free event is intended for ages 6-12. Register by July 5.

Trail Safety—Helmet Check - 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Whalon Lake in Naperville: Stop by for a free helmet fitting and safety check before hitting the trails. Staff will make sure helmets fit properly and are securely adjusted. This free event is intended for all ages.

Boats, Bats and Barns—The Riverview Nightlife Experience - 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Riverview Farmstead Preserve in Naperville: Paddle the DuPage River at dusk, learn about local bats using bat-detecting equipment and enjoy hot dogs and s’mores around the campfire. Previous kayaking experience required. This event is $20 per person and intended for ages 16 and older. Register by July 8 by calling 815-722-9301.

Lookalike Hike - 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at McKinley Woods—Frederick’s Grove in Channahon: Discover how to tell similar-looking plants and animals apart on a guided hike through the preserve. This free event is intended for ages 8 and older. Register by July 10.

Teen Bat Crawl - 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Monee Reservoir in Monee: Join a naturalist and trained bat monitor for an evening hike, bat program and s’mores around the fire. This free event is intended for ages 13-18. Register by July 9.

Coffee at the Confluence - 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday, July 12, at McKinley Woods—Kerry Sheridan Grove in Channahon: Bring a chair and mug and enjoy birdwatching while sipping bird-friendly cold brew coffee at the confluence of the DuPage and Des Plaines rivers. This free event is intended for ages 8 and older. Register by July 11.