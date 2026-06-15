Joliet fire department respond to gas main hit on Glenwood Avenue

A Joliet Fire Department truck seen on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

The Joliet Fire Department responded on Monday to a gas main hit on Glenwood Avenue near the Commonwealth Edison power lines.

Joliet Fire Chief Jeff Carey said construction crews hit a large underground main.

Joliet West High School is near the area.

“Everyone is out of the building and has been evacuated,” said Kristine Schlismann, spokeswoman for Joliet Township High School District 204.

Schlismann said any scheduled practices or sports camp have been cancelled for the remainder of Monday.

Schlismann said the gas leak was caused by work being completed by the City of Joliet and Joliet West High School is “in the evacuation zone, along with other houses and businesses in the area.”