Will County Animal Protection partners with Chicagoland Speedway for pet adoption campaign

Hammibal (“Hamm”), one of several adoptable dogs at Will County Animal Protection Services, poses for a picture at the Chicagoland Speedway. As part of the “Every Pet Deserves a Victory Lap” campaign, adoption fees have been waived between June 10 and July 10, 2026. (Photo provided by Will County Animal Protection Services)

Will County Animal Protection Services and Chicagoland Speedway are partnering to help local animals find homes.

The “Every Pet Deserves a Victory Lap” adoption campaign was inspired by NASCAR’s return to Joliet from July 3 to July 5 and the United States’ 250th birthday this Fourth of July, according to a news release from the office of the Will County executive.

“Our goal is to help as many pets as possible cross the finish line into loving homes,” Chicagoland Speedway General Manager Jacqueline Herrera said in the release.

Adoption fees for all available pets will be waived through July 10 as part of the campaign, although “standard adoption procedures will still apply,“ according to the release.

Apple Pie, one of several adoptable dogs at Will County Animal Protection Services, poses for a picture at the Chicagoland Speedway. As part of the “Every Pet Deserves a Victory Lap” campaign, adoption fees have been waived between June 10 and July 10, 2026. (Photo provided by Will County Animal Protection Services,)

The adoption campaign also includes free pet microchipping for dogs, cats, rabbits and ferrets of current Will County pet owners through July 10 and a special adoption event on July 1, according to the release.

Will County Animal Protection Services Administrator Anna Payton said in the release that “more dogs go missing on July 4 than any other day” of the year.

“This campaign is helping more pets find loving homes while giving families an easy and effective way to help ensure their pets can be reunited with them if they ever become lost,” Payton said in the release.

The special adoption event will take place from noon to 8 p.m. at Will County Animal Protection Services at 22452 Cherry Hill Road in Joliet and at All Pets Wellness Center, 1975 Melissa Lane, Aurora, according to the release.

Finally, adoptable pets will be available by appointment for meet-and-greets at the Will County Animal Protection Services and through participating shelter partner locations in Shorewood and Aurora, according to the release.

All adoptable pets are spayed, neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested for Heartworm and FeLV/FIV, according to the release.

To schedule the free microchipping, call 815-462-5633 or visit calendly.com.

To schedule meet-and-greets, email Adopt@willcounty.gov, call 815-462-5633, or submit an inquiry at Will County Animal Protection Services’ Petfinder page at bit.ly/3RSLWMy.

For more information, visit WillCounty.gov/AnimalServices.