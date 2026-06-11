Jackson Street bridge in Joliet will be down to one lane westbound starting Friday

The Jackson Street bridge in downtown Joliet will be reduced to one lane starting Friday.

The two-way drawbridge over the Des Plaines River will be reduced to westbound traffic only during repairs that are expected to be completed sometime in July, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

“The lane closure is due to corrosion of the structural steel on portions of the bridge, discovered during a recent evaluation,” IDOT said in a news release issued Wednesday afternoon. “The current posted weight restrictions on the bridge will remain in place.”

A detour will send eastbound traffic to the Ruby Street drawbridge, which was closed for five hours on Tuesday morning because of grime on a sensor.

“The public can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area,” the release stated. “Alternate routes are encouraged.”

IDOT said the Jackson Street bridge will return to two-way traffic once repairs are completed.