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The Herald-News

Ruby St. bridge in Joliet broke down Tuesday morning but was fixed

The Ruby Street bridge in downtown Joliet, closed for emergency repairs on May 3, was reopened by mid-afternoon on Tuesday. May 14, 2024.

The Ruby Street bridge crosses the Des Plaines River in downtown Joliet. (Bob Okon)

By Bob Okon

The Ruby Street bridge in downtown Joliet was shut down during the morning rush hours on Tuesday morning.

The drawbridge was operating again at about 8:15 a.m., said Maria Castaneda, spokeswoman for the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The bridge was closed at about 3:30 a.m. after a sensor became soiled with grease and debris, Castaneda said. A repair crew “cleared the sensor and checked the bridge” before putting it back in operation, she said.

The bridge is one of five downtown drawbridges that carry traffic over the Des Plaines River. One of those bridges at Cass Street is shut down for repairs and is not expected to reopen until late 2027.

JolietWill CountyBreakingIllinois Department of TransportationTrafficRoadsShaw Local Front Headlines
Bob Okon

Bob Okon

Bob Okon covers local government for The Herald-News