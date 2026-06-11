Bolingbrook native Davion Thompson commits to Arkansas for men’s basketball

Bolingbrook's Davion Thompson (3) shoots a free throw during their When Sides Collide Shootout basketball tournament matchup between Warren at Bolingbrook. Jan 25, 2025 in Lisle. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Davion Thompson, a native of Bolingbrook and former Herald-News Player of the year, has announced he will play college basketball for the University of Arksansas. Thompson made the announcement on CBS Sports HQ Wednesday evening alongside his family.

Thompson, who transferred from Bolingbrook to Link Academy in Missouri this past year, will graduate in 2027. He’s a consensus top 25 player in the country, ranked 21st in the nation by 247Sports.

“Coach (John Calipari) has done it with so many guards before me,” Thompson told Rivals.com. “I believe he can help me reach my goals.”

The 6-foot-2 point guard also considered Vanderbilt, Michigan and Baylor as finalists.

Thompson was the Herald-News Boys Basketball Player of the Year as a sophomore in 2024-25. He averaged 24 points and five rebounds a game while shooting 58% from 2-point range, 49% from 3-point range and 90% from the foul line that year.

Arkansas went 28-9 last season, including 13-5 in the SEC, advancing to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in Calipari’s second season at the helm.

Calipari is a three-time Naismith Coach of the Year during his time with UMass, Memphis and Kentucky. He’s reached six final fours and won the 2012 National Championship with the Wildcats. He coached former Simeon Career Academy star and Bulls legend Derrick Rose at Memphis.

Bolingbrook head coach Rob Brost expressed excitement for Thompson on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Congrats to former Raider, @Davion_t9 on his commitment to Arkansas! pic.twitter.com/RELO5Gu8Fr — Robert Brost (@brookhoops) June 11, 2026

“Congrats to former Raider, @Davion_t9 on his commitment to Arkansas!" Brost posted.