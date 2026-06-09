Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Everyday Heroes   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
The Herald-News

Waste Management revising garbage collection in Joliet area due to extreme heat

Waste Management drivers will begin their collection routes earlier June 9-12 due to temperatures reaching into the 90s. (Vikaas Shanker)

By Judy Harvey

Waste Management will be changing its pick up times in Will County communities due to temperatures reaching 90 and above this week.

The National Weather Service said the heat index is expected to exceed 90 degrees Tuesday through Thursday.

Waste Management drivers will begin their collection routes earlier this week.

Joliet said service will begin at 6 a.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Both the city of Lockport and village of Plainfield asked residents to have their garbage and recycling to the curb by 5 a.m. the morning of their scheduled pickup.

JolietLockportPlainfieldRecyclingWill CountySummerNational Weather ServiceWeatherShaw Local Front HeadlinesWill County Front Headlines
Judy Harvey

Judy Harvey

News editor for The Herald-News. More than 30 years as a journalist in community news in Will County and the greater Chicago region.