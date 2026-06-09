Waste Management revising garbage collection in Joliet area due to extreme heat

Waste Management drivers will begin their collection routes earlier June 9-12 due to temperatures reaching into the 90s. (Vikaas Shanker)

Waste Management will be changing its pick up times in Will County communities due to temperatures reaching 90 and above this week.

The National Weather Service said the heat index is expected to exceed 90 degrees Tuesday through Thursday.

Waste Management drivers will begin their collection routes earlier this week.

Joliet said service will begin at 6 a.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Both the city of Lockport and village of Plainfield asked residents to have their garbage and recycling to the curb by 5 a.m. the morning of their scheduled pickup.