Vehicle crashes into Shorewood UPS Store injuring employee

The destroyed storefront to The UPS Store, 1131 W. Jefferson St., Shorewood, seen on Monday, June 8, 2026. (Felix Sarver)

An employee at The UPS Store in Shorewood was pinned underneath a vehicle that crashed through the front of the store, police said.

At 2:30 p.m. Monday, officers and paramedics responded to The UPS Store, 1133 W. Jefferson St., for a report of a vehicle that struck a storefront, according to a statement from the Shorewood Police Department.

It was determined the vehicle had “backed through the storefront,” and then “striking and pinning an employee” who was inside the business, police said.

The destroyed storefront to The UPS Store, 1131 W. Jefferson St., Shorewood, seen on Monday, June 8, 2026. (Felix Sarver)

Emergency personnel “extricated the employee from beneath the vehicle,” and the employee was taken to Saint Jospeh Medical Center in Joliet, police said.

Police officials believe the employee suffered lower body injuries.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were evaluated by emergency medical personnel, police said.

The driver was taken to the same hospital but the injuries are “currently unknown,” police said. The driver was conscious and able to communicate, police said.

The passenger declined treatment and was released, police said.

The vehicle was removed from the storefront and Shorewood village staff are evaluating the building to determine “the extent of structural damage,” police said.

The crash remains under investigation.