Plainfield debates letting you take your drink with you during special events

Plainfield is reviewing an ordinance that would allow people to carry and consume alcohol during events like Cruise Nights and local parades. (Laurie Fanelli)

Plainfield village trustees have begun discussing whether to allow people to carry and consume alcohol in the village’s downtown while attending special events.

The proposal would allow people to carry and consume alcohol during the Plainfield Hometown Irish Parade, Plainfield Cruise Nights and the Plainfield Central High School Homecoming Parade.

After talking about the proposal during the June 1 Plainfield Village Board meeting, they voted to table the matter until Monday’s Committee of the Whole workshop for further discussion.

Village trustee Brian Wojowski was opposed to the idea.

“These are family-friendly events,” he said. “I think this goes a bit too far...It’s too hard for the police to enforce it.”

Village trustee Tom Ruane thought the proposal should have been discussed first at a Committee of the Whole workshop rather than at a Village Board meeting.

“I have a lot more questions and a lot more concerns,” he said.

Ruane said he would be against allowing open drinking during a parade.

“Our parades are family oriented,” he said.

Other trustees thought it would be important to post signs showing the boundaries of the district where people would be able to carry and consume alcohol.

In response, village administrator Joshua Blakemore said staff could order signs and place them throughout the downtown to illustrate the boundaries of the district.

“The thought would be to make the signs temporary in nature so they can be put up and taken down with each event so as to avoid any confusion as to when open carry and consumption is allowed,” Blakemore said in a memo. “The signs can also include the fine for leaving the area with open alcohol.”

The Joliet City Council recently approved open drinking in its City Square in downtown Joliet.