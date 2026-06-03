Senior Services Center of Will County in bankruptcy, but CEO says no cuts planned in services

The Senior Services Center of Will County, which just two years ago celebrated the grand opening of its new Ovation Center in Romeoville, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. (Gary Middendorf)

The Senior Services Center of Will County has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but its CEO said no cuts are planned in services or staff.

The nonprofit agency has provided services to local seniors for more than 60 years and took a major step two years ago when it opened the Ovation Center complex in Romeoville after acquiring a closed Target store.

It filed for bankruptcy on Friday and issued a news release late Tuesday that provided no financial details about its debt.

But CEO Sheila Pardo said Wednesday that Senior Services does not plan any major cuts due to the bankruptcy filing,

“We’re going to continue all of the services,” Pardo told Shaw Local. “No one has lost their job. We’re not furloughing. We’re actually hiring.”

A group of seniors are seen in this file photo at a crochet gathering at the Senior Services Center of Will County facility in Joliet. (Lathan Goumas)

Chapter 11 bankruptcy typically is filed when an organization can no longer meet its debt payments and seeks relief from creditors while continuing operations.

Pardo did not discuss details of the agency’s debt or what led to the bankruptcy.

She became CEO in October following Brianne Hetman, who headed the organization as it opened the Ovation Center in January 2024.

The opening of the Ovation Center appeared to mark a robust return to financial health for an organization that in 2015 announced a financial crisis, saying at that time that it needed outside help to pay off $400,000 in debt and avoid closure.

The attractive lobby at the Ovation Center was one of facility's features that got attention when it opened in 2024. (Provided by Senior Services of Will County)

The Senior Services Center of Will County was stabilized under new leadership that eventually launched the plan to move operations from its smaller Joliet facility to the 127,000-square-foot space it now occupies on Weber Road.

Pardo noted that the Joliet building on Center Street has been for sale for nearly two years.

The organization is now based out of the Ovation Center.

Pardo said in the release, “The decision to pursue Chapter 11 was not made lightly. A series of financial challenges and external circumstances made reorganization unavoidable.”

“The reorganization process will allow Senior Services Center of Will County to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and dedicate resources where they have the greatest impact,” according to the release.

“Senior Services Center of Will County will continue providing services throughout the Chapter 11 process and will share updates with stakeholders as appropriate.”