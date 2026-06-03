Lemont beats Geneva 3-0 to reach state in coach Rick Prangen’s final season

Lemont players celebrate following their 3-0 victory over Geneva in the IHSA Class 2A Kankakee Supersectional on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Since taking over the boys program in 1992 and the girls program two years later, Lemont soccer coach Rick Prangen has become very familiar with the IHSA postseason.

With the girls team’s 3-0 win over Geneva (15-7-1) in Tuesday’s IHSA Class 2A Kankakee Supersectional, Prangen will end his final season by coaching Lemont (23-1-1) at state for the ninth time in his career overall, and seventh with the girls program, to try and secure the first soccer state title in school history.

“I can’t say it was expected and we started the season off saying the state finals was our goal,” he said. “It’s magical. And for me for selfish reasons in my last year doing it, to go back to a final four, to get a trophy my last season, that’s storybook stuff.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 19 Girls Soccer: Class 2A Kankakee Supersectional - Lemont vs. Geneva Lemont's Gabby Kuruc is rushed by teammates after scoring a goal during Lemont's 3-0 victory over Geneva in the IHSA Class 2A Kankakee Supersectional on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Prangen made his first trip to state in 2007 with the boys program, returning in 2024 with a fourth-place finish.

He’s coached the girls to fourth place in 2013, 2015 and 2017, third place in 2011 and 2018 and a second place in 2009.

While Prangen has 35 regional titles, 17 sectionals and soon nine trips to state under his belt, for junior Gabby Kuruc and her teammates, Friday’s state semifinal against Crystal Lake Central will be their first state game.

She said they’re heading to North Central College with the aim of finishing as strong as they can for their coach.

“It’s definitely exciting for him,” she said. “One last time, we have to make the best of it. Hopefully we can get first to make it even better.”

Girls Soccer: Class 2A Kankakee Supersectional - Lemont vs. Geneva Lemont's Gabby Kuruc takes a shot on goal under pressure from Geneva's Ella Howard during Lemont's 3-0 victory over Geneva in the IHSA Class 2A Kankakee Supersectional on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Kuruc got Lemont on the board first on Tuesday, redirecting a corner from freshman Madison Weil into the net with 22:46 to go in the first half.

After a corner from Kuruc in the second half led to a scramble in front of the net, senior Chase Bergeson got her foot to the ball first and doubled Lemont’s lead with 28:36 to go.

With just 6:57 to go, Kuruc finished off a great pass from Weil to seal Lemont’s 3-0, supersectional-clinching win.

Girls Soccer: Class 2A Kankakee Supersectional - Lemont vs. Geneva A shot by Lemont's Gabby Kuruc, left, scores past Geneva's goalkeeper Skyla Rothaar and defender Alexis Guess (10) during Lemont's 3-0 victory over Geneva in the IHSA Class 2A Kankakee Supersectional on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

“If you’d told me at the beginning of the season that we were going here, it would seem crazy to me,” Kuruc said. “We had a lot of new freshmen players and we didn’t know what they were capable of. But obviously they’re all great players.”

Weil, Abbey Schrimpl, Natalie Robbins and Emma Heinz are among the standouts of the talented freshman class that reinforced a returning group led by the likes of Kuruc, Chase and Ava Bergeson and Ava and Bella DeMaio.

Being able to come in and make an impact right away has allowed this Lemont team to make it this far, and Weil said her more experienced teammates made it easy for new players to fit right in.

“Coming here as a freshman is definitely nerve-wracking because you don’t really know what’s coming,” she said. “I think having a good team bond, the upperclassmen inviting you into their group and making you feel welcome and just the determination we have at practice to keep going is just amazing. It makes you thrive.”

Girls Soccer: Class 2A Kankakee Supersectional - Lemont vs. Geneva Lemont's Karina Zych prevents a goal attempt by Geneva's Tegan Modjeski during Lemont's 3-0 victory over Geneva in the IHSA Class 2A Kankakee Supersectional on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

In order to head home with a state title, Lemont will have to thrive for two more games.

“I think you go into that game and you have to know that you belong there because you earned it to be there,” Prangen said. “You worry about your last game being your best game and you don’t worry about the result. I think that’s the biggest thing.

“If that’s the mentality, I’ll take it win or lose.”

For Geneva, Tuesday’s loss brought an end to the program’s deepest postseason run since 2005.

This season came on the heels of a 2025 season in which the Vikings went 5-13-4, finishing below .500 for the first time since 2015.

Girls Soccer: Class 2A Kankakee Supersectional - Lemont vs. Geneva Geneva's Tegan Modjeski reacts to nearly scoring during Lemont's 3-0 victory over Geneva in the IHSA Class 2A Kankakee Supersectional on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Head coach Megan Owens said she saw resiliency in that team, despite things not going the way they wanted, and the players that were back this year were able to finish on a much higher note.

“Last year was kind of a different type of season,” she said. “We struggled a little more, so these kids really learned how to handle adversity. We had a little bump in the road at one point this season where we lost three in a row, and the girls went on a big tear.

“They’re a great group, they really responded hard and came together as a team. That’s all you can ask as a coach.”