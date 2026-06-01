Joliet police officer facing forgery charge no longer with department

Former Joliet Police Officer Christopher McClinton leaves the Will County Courthouse after an arraignment on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

A Joliet police officer facing a forgery charge no longer works for the department as of Friday.

The administrative investigation into former Officer Christopher McClinton, 27, has concluded and McClinton “separated from employment” with the department as of Friday, according to Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English, the department’s spokesman.

The separation was “upon an agreement,” said English, who was not able to provide further details because it “relates to a personnel matter and a criminal case that has yet to be adjudicated.”

Since Nov. 26, 2025, McClinton has been facing felony charges of forgery, official misconduct and a misdemeanor charge of theft.

Joliet Police Officer Christopher McClinton leaves the Will County Courthouse after an arraignment on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025 in Joliet. McClinton is was charged with a felony for allegedly using a counterfeit $100 bill to buy lottery tickets July 13, 2025. (Gary Middendorf)

The charges alleged McClinton took a counterfeit $100 from an impounded vehicle on July 13, 2025, and used a counterfeit bill to buy $100 worth of lottery tickets from Thornton’s gas station, 400 Collins St., Joliet.

The case was investigated by the Joliet Police Department. Special Prosecutor Bill Elward had been appointed to the case.

McClinton’s case is set for another pretrial hearing on Wednesday.

In 2023, McClinton and Officer Erick Gutierrez had fired their guns at Jamal Smith, 31, after they saw Smith firing gunshots outside Larkin Village Apartments.

The officers were responding to a domestic disturbance before the shooting.

Smith died from his injuries several months later. Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow’s Office determined there was no basis to prosecute any officer involved in the incident.