Rocco rolls: Szambelan pitches Joliet Catholic to Class 3A regional championship over Morris

The Joliet Catholic baseball team poses with the plaque after beating Morris 8-2 to win the Class 3A Joliet Catholic Regional. (Rob Oesterle)

Rocco Szambelan had been waiting for this moment all season.

He was the starting pitcher for Joliet Catholic in a regional championship game on his team’s home field.

More importantly, he knew what was expected.

And he delivered, throwing a complete-game six-hitter with seven strikeouts as the Hilltoppers defeated Morris 8-2 to advance to the Class 3A Washington Sectional, where they will play Dunlap at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

“This is exactly where I wanted to be at the start of the season,” Szambelan said. “I wanted to be the one starting the regional championship game. I was more excited than nervous last night. I had faith in myself and my teammates that we had put in the work that would get the job done.

“We can see on the outfield fence what the expectations are here, and we want to do our part.”

Joliet Catholic's Rocco Szambelan. (Rob Oesterle)

After Szambelan retired Morris in order in the top of the first, the Hilltoppers wasted little time getting him the lead.

Morris starter Cade Laudeman was uncharacteristically wild, as he hit the first two JCA batters - Cody Busch and Koen Lynes. John Curbis then laid down a bunt and Laudeman came off the mound to field it, but he slipped and fell and everyone was safe to load the bases.

Derrick Pomatto was hit by a pitch to drive in Busch and the Hilltoppers had a 1-0 lead without hitting the ball past the mound. A balk brought home Lynes, a wild pitch scored Curbis and a sacrifice fly by Steve Martin capped the scoring in the wild and crazy inning.

“We were behind the eight ball right from the start,” Morris coach Todd Kein said. “It was definitely their day more than it was ours.”

Szambelan did not allow a baserunner until a two-out walk to Caden Medler in the third, which was followed by a single by Landon Norris.

Meanwhile, JCA continued to add to its lead.

In the bottom of the second, Busch walked with one out and came home on a double to left by Lynes. In the third, the Hilltoppers loaded the bases with no outs and got run-scoring sacrifice flies by both No. 8 hitter Josh Perez and No. 9 Nikki Koontz. Koontz also drove in the final JCA run in the fifth on a single.

“I go up there with the same mindset every time,” Koontz said. “I want to do whatever it is I have to do to help the team. If it’s get on base to set the table for the top of the order, I’ll try to do that. But, if there are runners on for me, my job is to get them in.

“It was a team effort today. We have gone through a lot of adversity with injuries and stuff this year, but we’re getting healthy and playing better.”

Morris got on the board in the sixth. With two outs, Bryce Lee doubled to left and Mick Smith followed with a double to right-center, but was thrown out trying to stretch it into a triple. They scored another run in the top of the seventh on a single by Caden Medler.

“We had better at-bats as the game went on, but we ran out of time,” Kein said. “The kids never hung their heads or got down. Sometimes it’s as simple as the other team executed and we didn’t, and that’s what happened today.”

JCA coach Jared Voss was happy to see the entire lineup contributing.

“Everyone did a great job today,” he said. “We got runners on base, got some bunts down to move them around. We were putting pressure on from 1-9 in the lineup, and Rocco was putting pressure on by throwing strikes.

“That is the the type of performance you hope for when you throw a senior in the postseason. Now we hope he’s got a couple more just like it in him.”