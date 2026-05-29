Joliet Public Schools District 86 holds fine arts festival

Siblings Alani Monay and Tadeo Huerta both received awards at the Joliet Public Schools District 86 Fine Arts Department's annual Student Art Show on May 16, 2026. (Photo provided by Joliet Public Schools District 86)

Dirksen Junior High School and Lynn Thigpen Elementary School in Joliet were transformed into an art gallery showcasing over 1,500 epices of student artwork from all Joliet Public Schools District 86 elementary and junior high schools on May 16.

The show was put together by District 86 Fine Arts Coordinator Amy Mucha and art teachers Kelly Bartels, Miranda Campbell, Sarah Cheranichit, Rene Fitz-Henley, Amy Hayes, Denise Johnson, Andrea Kanive, Lara Marcantonio, Nathan Matoska, Christine May, Felicia Panzica, Cindy Rangel, Tracey Stefos, Stephanie Schoen and Martha Summers-Romero.

Music was provided by the District 86 All City Jazz Band, Dirksen Junior High/Washington Junior High Jazz Band and Hufford Junior High School Honors Orchestra.

Notecards highlighting student artwork from each Joliet District 86 school were also available to purchase.

The 20 students were recognized at the District 86 Board of School Inspectors meeting on May 13. This year’s student notecard winners were: