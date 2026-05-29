Dwight’s Graham Meister atop both throws at IHSA 1A state prelims: The Herald-News Thursday Roundup

Boys track and field

Class 1A State preliminaries:

Joe Faris of Dwight took second and qualified for Saturday’s finals with a time of 1:55.08 and was ninth in the 1,600. Liam Biama of Seneca finished 25th in the 1,600.

In the 100-meter dash, Wilmington’s Billy Moore finished in 21st place. Moore was 14th for the 200. In the 400, Tysen Walker of Dwight ended up in 17th.

In the 110 hurdles, Wilmington’s Hunter Kaitschuck ended up in fifth to advance to Saturday. Wilmington’s 4x100m relay team wound up in 20th, and the 4x400 was 26th.

Peotone’s Adam Murray ended up in 21st at the high jump, while Brayden Simek of Seneca was 26th. Trenton Powell of Seneca was 11th in the pole vault to make the cut, while his teammate Kaden Meents finished 18th. Their teammate, Matt Stach, finished ninth in the long jump to advance.

Dwight’s Graham Meister is first in the shot put with a distance of 19.88 and first in the discus at 51.10. Seneca’s Zebadiah Maxwell was 22nd in the shot put. Jesus Govea of Seneca was 30th in the shot put and 34th in the discus. Dwight’s Collin Bachand finished 24th in the triple jump, while Ethan Hasselbring of Seneca ended up 26th in the the same event.

The state championship meet for 1A will be held Saturday. 2A and 3A prelims are Friday.

Boys tennis

Class 1A State Finals: In the singles bracket, Lemont’s Owen and Parker Hsu both dropped their two matches on the day. In doubles, Josh Alcantara and Zak Kosanovich also dropped their two matches while Jacob DePirro and Ryan Sochowski made the second round of the consolation bracket.

Morris had two singles competitors, with Connor Barth advancing to the third round before being defeated. He’ll compete in the fourth round of the consolation bracket on Friday. Andrew Ochoa dropped both of his matches.

Providence’s Jesse Tyler, after dropping his first match, advanced to the second round of the consolation bracket before being eliminated. Finally, Joliet Catholic’s doubles pair of Frank Schuler and Declan Wagner made the second round before falling and then advanced to the third round of the consolation bracket, where they were eliminated.

Class 2A State Finals: In singles, Lincoln-Way Central’s Matthew Katsikas dropped both of his matches. Lincoln-Way East’s Henry Phillips was the only other singles competitor from the area, and he also dropped both of his matches.

The Griffins had two pairs in the doubles competition. Karson Kuzlik and Cole Phillips dropped both of their matches, while Nate Pangallo and Thomas Stoiber advanced to the third round before being defeated. Pangallo and Stoiber will compete in the fourth round of the consolation bracket on Friday.

Finally, Minooka had two doubles pairs competing. Eli Chavez and Dale Larson dropped their first match, won the first match of the consolation bracket and fell in the second round. Maddox Lundeen and Derek Przybyla lost both of their matches.

Baseball

Coal City 8, Reed-Custer 1: The second-seeded Coalers downed the 10th-seeded Comets in the Class 2A Seneca Regional semifinals. Lance Cuddy had a three-run double for Coal City, while Thomas Emery had the RBI for Reed-Custer. The Coalers will face Wilmington in the regional final on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Wilmington 11, Prairie Central 1 (6 inn.): The third-seeded Wildcats downed sixth-seeded Prairie Central in the Class 3A Seneca Regional semifinals. Brysen Meents hit a grand slam for Wilmington. The Wildcats will play Coal City on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Gardner-South Wilmington 14, Horizon McKinley 0 (5 inn.): The third-seeded Panthers easily dispatched sixth-seeded Horizon McKinley in the Class 1A Dwight Regional semifinals. Cam Gray went 4 for 4 with four runs, Reed Millette went 3 for 3 with five RBIs and Brock Emerson went 3 for 3. GSW will take on Dwight on Saturday at 11 a.m. for the regional title.

Waubonsie Valley 4, Plainfield North 3: The seventh-seeded Tigers were bested by ninth seeded Waubonsie Valley in the Class 4A Plainfield North Regional semifinals. Waubonsie Valley scored three of their four runs in the top of the seventh.

Andrew 5, Providence 2: The sixth-seeded Celtics were upset by ninth-seeded Andrew in the Class 4A Andrew Regional semifinals. Sammy Atkinson went 2 for 4 with one RBI to lead Providence.

Boys volleyball

Glenbard East 2, Plainfield North 0: The second-seeded Tigers were upset by seventh-seeded Glenbard East 25-23, 25-23 in the Oswego East Regional finals.

Bolingbrook 2, Glenbard South 1: The third-seeded Raiders downed sixth-seeded Glenbard South 25-22, 19-25, 25-21 in the Plainfield Central Regional finals. Bolingbrook will take on Glenbard East in the Hinsdale South Sectional semifinals.

Hinsdale South 2, Plainfield East 0: The 13th-seeded Bengals were beaten by fifth-seeded Hinsdale South 25-21, 25-19 in the Hinsdale South Regional finals.

Lincoln-Way East 2, Lincoln-Way West 0: The second-seeded Griffins downed the third-seeded Warriors 25-17, 25-21 in the Kankakee Regional championship. Lincoln-Way East will take on Lincoln-Way Central in the O’Fallon Sectional semifinals Saturday at 10 a.m. at Lincoln-Way East.

Lincoln-Way Central 2, Homewood-Flossmoor 0: The top-seeded Knights downed fourth-seeded HF 25-23, 25-17 in the Andrew Regional finals. They will play Lincoln-Way East Saturday at 10 a.m. at Lincoln-Way East in the O’Fallon Sectional semifinals.