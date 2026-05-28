I-80 lane closures in Joliet expected over 4 weekends; plan for heavy traffic backups

A sign for Interstate 80 seen on Aug. 15, 2024 on Briggs Street in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Bridge deck repairs and pavement patching on a stretch of Interstate 80 in Joliet will lead to lane closures and delays over the next four weekends.

Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, lane closures are scheduled to take place on westbound I-80, between Richards Street and Wheeler Avenue, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

At least one westbound I-80 lane will remain open at all times, and eastbound I-80 will not be impacted this weekend, IDOT said. All lanes are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, June 1.

Heavy congestion is anticipated, IDOT said, and westbound motorists should consider alternative routes to avoid the area.

To complete the work, additional weekend lane closures are scheduled to take place, from 10 p.m. Fridays to 5 a.m. Mondays, alternating between westbound and eastbound I-80 for approximately three additional weekends, weather permitting, IDOT said.

Details and impacts to traffic will be shared closer to the closure dates.

The ramps from westbound I-80 to northbound and southbound Chicago Street (U.S. Route 52/Illinois Route 53) are currently closed as part of the interchange reconstruction. The public is reminded to continue following the posted detour to access the interstate.

For more information, visit I80will.org. Find traffic and road conditions at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. You also can follow IDOT on Facebook and X.