Plainfield gives green light to Dutch Bros. Coffee drive-thru

Dutch Bros. Coffee looks to build an approximately 1,000-square-foot cafe on a vacant piece of land south of U. S. Route 30 and west of Spangler Road. The site is adjacent to Encore Car Wash. (DutchBros)

A coffee shop that specializes in handcrafted coffee and espresso-based beverages as well as non-coffee beverages wants to open a drive-up cafe in Plainfield by November.

Dutch Bros. Coffee looks to build an approximately 1,000-square-foot cafe on a vacant piece of land south of U. S. Route 30 and west of Spangler Road. The site is adjacent to Encore Car Wash.

Plainfield village trustees voted unanimously May 18 to approve a site plan for the proposed development contingent on compliance with the requirements of the village engineer and compliance with the requirements of the Plainfield Fire Protection District.

Dutch Bros. Coffee now will submit plans to the village. It hopes to break ground in July or August and open perhaps in November.

“I just think it will be a nice addition, especially in that location. It adds to all the other activity that’s going on over there,” village trustee Margie Bonuchi said.

The land, approximately one acre in size, is zoned for business.

Along with coffee, Dutch Bros. sells cold brew, teas, lemonades, smoothies and other non-alcoholic specialty drinks.

The proposed drive-up cafe would have two separate lanes for ordering. A paved patio area along the building’s western side would allow for customers to place walk-up orders.

“The drive-thru has far more sufficient stacking than what the village code does require,” Plainfield Economic Director Jake Melrose said.

In addition, he said Dutch Bros. Coffee plans to provide more buffering and landscaping than required to shield the business from nearby homes.

Dutch Bros. Coffee also is planning to open a drive-thru cafe in nearby Oswego. By late fall, Dutch Bros. Coffee plans to open a drive-up cafe near the intersection of U.S. Route 34 and Ogden Falls Boulevard in Oswego.

At the April 7 Oswego Village Board meeting, village trustees unanimously approved plans for a 1,193 square-foot shop. The site, which is about two acres in size, is located on the south side of U.S. Route 34, about 500 feet east of the U.S. Route 34 and Ogden Falls Boulevard intersection.

The coffee shop would sit on an about 0.87 acre site adjacent to the Shell gas station. A second lot is proposed for future commercial development.