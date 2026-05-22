Lockport marks Route 66 centennial Saturday with debut of custom car benches

One of the city of Lockport's Route 66 car benches was previewed at C2E2 on March 27, 2026, displayed with mannequins from Hell's Gate Haunted House. (Jessie Molloy)

The City of Lockport will kick off its commemoration of the Route 66 100th anniversary on Saturday with a ribbon cutting at City Hall.

The city partnered with the Lockport Council of Arts to sponsor a public art installation known as “Route 66: 100 Year Road Trip.”

The installation features 23 completely unique fiberglass benches shaped like cars and painted in fun, unique patterns which will be located around the downtown from Memorial Day weekend until Labor Day weekend.

The ribbon cutting event will take place between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the City Hall east parking lot, located at 222 E. 9th St., and will include light refreshments. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved inside to the gymnasium.

“We are incredibly grateful to our talented artists, generous sponsors, dedicated staff, and supportive elected officials for helping make this initiative possible,” Assistant City Administrator Brittni Calderon said in the announcement.

“The benches offer a unique opportunity for residents and visitors to experience art, history, and community in a meaningful and engaging way,” she said.

Benches will be located at these locations:

White Oak Library-Lockport Branch

City Hall

Blissful Brew Coffee

Amazing Fantasy Comics

Victory Leather

Marchio Tile & Carpet

Vegan Cafe

Realtopia

Thimbles

Tallgrass Restaurant

Stagecoach Saloon

Nik & Ivy Brewing

Mamma Onesta’s Italian Restaurant

Nicola’s Heavenly Cucina

Lock & Mule brewery

Beanie’s Candy

Taco Heaven

Paradise Bay Bar and Grill

Illinois State Museum

Ember’s Tap House

Krema Coffee

Perfectly Linked jewelry

Gaylord Building

The route is walkable and a map of the bench locations is a available at the White Oak Library, which is promoted as the starting point of the route.

Many of the businesses hosting the benches are also offering special coupons or deals during the summer in conjunction with the Route 66 event.