One person critical, two seriously injured following 5-vehicle “chain-reaction” crash in Kendall County

(file photo) The Kendall County Sheriff's Office responded to a five-vehicle crash in Kendall County on May 19. (File photo)

One person suffered life-threatening injuries, and two others suffered serious injuries that were not life-threatening in a five-vehicle traffic crash on Tuesday in Kendall County.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 4:50 p.m. near the intersection of Ridge Road and Bell Road in Seward Township southeast of Yorkville.

An investigation indicated all five vehicles were traveling southbound on Ridge Road when one vehicle slowed to make a left-hand turn onto Bell Road. This initiated a “chain-reaction rear-end crash.”

Sheriff deputies closed the roadway for four hours during the cleanup and crash investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Minooka Fire Protection District, the Troy Fire Protection District, and the Channahon Fire Protection District.