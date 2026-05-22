Makers Market returns to Yorkville for 2-day celebration of artisan crafts and supporting local businesses

(file photo) The "May Makers Market" is a two-day downtown event in Yorkville celebrating local small businesses and artisan crafters. (Photo Provided By The City of Yorkville)

Building off last month’s turnout, Riverfront Park in downtown Yorkville is once again transforming into the epicenter of artisan craft goods and support for local small businesses.

“May Makers Market” is from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on May 23 and 24 at 301 E. Hydraulic Avenue.

The event is designed to celebrate handcrafted artisan goods and to support local small businesses in a family-friendly outing with live music and activities.

The free event is designed for all ages. A food truck will be available on-site.

The event is organized by The Makers Markets, in collaboration with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

“There will be vendors all around (the park), as well as (music) performances throughout the weekend and food, so lots to explore,” the organizers said in a post.

While supporting local small businesses, visitors can peruse the handcrafted goods and artisan crafts. The event is designed to celebrate local talent and inspire the imagination.