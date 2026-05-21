Here’s when Will County community pools open for the summer season

A visitor to Chaney Pool in Crest Hill takes a ride down the slide on a hot summer afternoon. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Check out these public pools and splash pads to cool off and enjoy the season.

Bolingbrook Park District’s Pelican Harbor outdoor pool facilities open for the season on Saturday. The park’s splash pad and zero-depth pool open at 8 a.m. daily, and its water slides, deep well pool and lazy river open at noon. Outdoor lap swimming is available from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. every day. The park closes at 7 p.m. weekdays and at 6 p.m. weekends.

Admission to only the splash pad and zero-depth pool is $7 for Bolingbrook Park District residents and $8 for nonresidents. Admission for all attractions is $12 for residents and $18 for nonresidents, and lap swimming costs $5 for residents and $7 for non-residents.

For information about group outings, pavilion rentals and special events, visit bolingbrookparks.org/facilities/pelican-harbor.

Bolingbrook Park District’s Pelican Harbor will open for the season Saturday, May 23. (Eric Ginnard)

Lockport Township Park District

The Lockport Township Park District has two outdoor pools.

Chaney Pool is located at 410 Rose St. in Crest Hill, and Heritage Falls Water Park is located at 101 Troxel Ave. in Romeoville. Both pools open for the season on May 30.

Both are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Summer Pool Pass holders and from 1 to 6 p.m. to the public. Weekend hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for pass holders and from noon to 5 p.m. for everyone else.

Admission is $9 for Lockport Township Park District residents and $14 for nonresidents. Summer Pool Passes are available for $45 for residents and $55 for nonresidents.

Visit lockportpark.org/chaney-pool or lockportpark.org/heritage-falls-water-park for options on pool party rentals and information on special seasonal events.

New Lenox Park District’s Walker Country Estates Park, 299 Lenox St., features a splash pad open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily starting May 30 through Aug. 16. Afterward, the splash pad only will be open the following weekend.

Admission rates are $3 for New Lenox Park District residents ages 21 and younger; parents and guardians 21 and older get in for free. Admission for nonresidents ages 21 and younger cost $5 a person. Family passes are $75 and expire Aug. 26. Admission is free on Saturday, July 4.

For information, visit newlenoxparks.org/walker-park.

(File photo) Visitors enjoy a summer day at the Ottawa Street Pool in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawnedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Plainfield Park District’s Ottawa Street Pool opens for the season on Saturday.

Hours are from noon to 4:45 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; from 1 to 4:45 p.m. Tuesday; and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and Memorial Day, and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 4.

During its opening and closing weeks, May 26-29 and Aug. 10-12 hours will be extended from 12 to 6 p.m. in May (except on Tuesday, May 27 when it will open from 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.) and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in August.

The pool closes for the season Thursday, Aug. 13.

Residents of the Plainfield Park District can visit the pool for $6 a person, and nonresidents can visit for $10 a person. Season passes also can be bought at $60 for residents, $65 for nonresidents, $45 for resident senior citizens and $55 for nonresident senior citizens.

For information and a schedule of summer events, visit plfdparks.org/event/ottawa-street-pool-village-green-splash-pad-open.