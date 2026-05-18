Summer car nights are back in these Will County towns

Classic cars line 10th Street during Cruisin' Into Lockport on June 2, 2025. Cruise nights are held weekly from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday nights from June 1 through Aug. 24. T (Laurie Fanelli)

Residents can take a night to enjoy the summer weather, support local restaurants, and even take in some live entertainment as they view vintage cars on display.

Here’s when and where to catch car cruise nights across the Joliet area.

The Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 brings Cars & Guitars to the City Square debut this summer, just in time to celebrate the Route 66 Centennial.

The events will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays, June 4, June 18, July 2 (Race Fan Rally), July 16, and Aug. 6

Classic and custom cars and live bands will take over downtown. Families, car lovers, and visitors are all welcome for a night of heritage and hometown pride.

Wander the streets of historic downtown Lemont viewing cars that take you back in time and make you dream of the future and take part in this weekly summer block party from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays, June 3 to Aug. 26. For more information, click here.

Cruise nights are held weekly from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday from June 1 through Aug. 24. The only exception will be June 15, which is the Monday after Old Canal Days weekend.

Cars will be displayed down State Street between Ninth and 11th streets during the events.

Live concerts will be held weekly in conjunction with the car shows from 6 to 8 p.m. at Central Square at 222 E. 9th St.

Cruise nights are held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month throughout the summer in Manhattan – June 10, July 8, Aug. 12, and Sept. 16 – at the Wabash Street parking lot in downtown Manhattan. Cruise night specials are offered at local restaurants.

The village of New Lenox hosts cruise nights monthly throughout the summer at the Village Commons.

The events take place from 5 to 8 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month, beginning May 19 through September. The evenings feature live music and food from rotating local vendors.

The full list of food vendors and musical acts for the shows through September can be found on the village website along with information about how to participate.

Spectators are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the activities.

Plainfield’s summer Cruise Nights take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, June 2 through Aug. 18, in the downtown area. There will be no Cruise Night on July 21.

Cars will be displayed all along Lockport Street, and admission to the events is free.

The events are sponsored by the Plainfield Shorewood Area Chamber of Commerce.

Each week has a specific theme, the full list of which can be found on the Chamber of Commerce website. www.psacchamber.com/events/cruisenights.

Showcase Classics Car & Bike Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug.9 at the village’s Great Lawn, 1050 W. Romeo Road.

Contact Showcase Classics at 866-4RS-HOWS or visit online at www.showcaseclassics.com.

Route 66 Car Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12 at the village’s Great Lawn, 1050 W. Romeo Road.

The Route 66 Car Show in Romeoville is a premier family-friendly event featuring classic cars, hot rods, and custom vehicles celebrating the iconic Route 66.

Visitors can also enjoy kids’ activities, inflatables, live entertainment, and a variety of food vendors.