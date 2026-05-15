Joliet Police Department raise funds for Special Olympics Illinois with rooftop event

Members of the Joliet Police Department's record section wave giant inflatable donuts on Friday, May 15, 2026, for the 23rd annual Dunkin' Cop on a Rooftop event in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

The Joliet Police Department joined departments across Will County for Cop on a Rooftop, which raises funds for Special Olympics Illinois.

The rooftop event was held Friday morning at the Dunkin’ at 3011 Plainfield Road, in Joliet’s far west side near the Louis Joliet Mall.

Police officers gathered at a tent outside the restaurant to accept donations. Members of their records section waved inflatable donuts on the roof. Youths with the Joliet Police Explorer program were also on hand to help with event.

For 23 years, the department has been holding the Cop on a Rooftop event to collect donations for Special Olympics Illinois, said Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Several Joliet police officers attend the Dunkin' Cop on a Rooftop event on Friday, May 15, 2026, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

The organization provides opportunities through sports competitions to children and adults with intellectual disabilities, English said.

“[It provides] socialization and allowing them to be part of an organization bigger than themselves,” English said.

The event is a partnership with Dunkin’ and the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois. The partnership has yielded more than $11.1 million in Illinois.

Robert Brown, the city’s incoming interim police chief, said he’s been at the event for probably the past 15 years. He said it’s a good event because it allows officers to “meet with the public” and “they love it.”

The Joliet Police Department staff held a Cop on a Rooftop event to raise funds for Special Olympics Illinois on May 15, 2026, at the Dunkin' Donuts in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Brown noted the vehicles honking their horns in support as they passed by the Dunkin’. The department had a squad vehicle with its emergency lights activated as part of the event.

“They want to come in, they want to contribute some money. They want to work with the police department and that’s why we’re here,” Brown said.

He called Cop on a Rooftop a “big community event.”

“We love doing it,” Brown said.