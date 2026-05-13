Joliet area police will be at these Dunkin’ locations for ‘Cop on a Rooftop’ Special Olympics fundraiser

A Joliet police officer waves from the roof of the Dunkin' store at 3011 Plainfield Road in Joliet on Friday for the annual Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser for Special Olympics. (Bob Okon)

Members of local police departments will be participating in the annual “Cop on a Rooftop” fundraiser to benefit Special Olympics Illinois Friday morning.

The fundraiser is part of the Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run fundraising program.

Bolingbrook police will be at two Dunkin’ loactions, 245 S. Bolingbrook Drive and 1255 W. Boughton Road, from 5 a.m. to noon.

Crest Hill police will be at the Crest Hill Dunkin’ at 1724 Plainfield Road from 5 a.m. to noon.

Frankfort police will be at Dunkin’ at 20551 S. LaGrange Road from 5 a.m. to noon.

Joliet police will be located at the Dunkin’ at 3011 Plainfield Road from 5 a.m. to noon.

Lockport police will be at two local Dunkin’ locations, 1069 E. 9th St. and 730 S. State St., from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Mokena police will be at the Gas N Wash Dunkin’ at 8810 W. 191st St. from 5 a.m. to noon.

New Lenox police will be found at the Dunkin at 970 Laraway Road and 2516 N. Cedar Road from 5 a.m. to noon.

Plainfield police will be at multiple local locations; 13313 S. Route 59, 11904 S. Route 59, 25653 W. Lockport Road, 15719 Division St. from 5 a.m. to noon.

Romeoville police will be at all three local Dunkin’ locations: 649 N. Independence Blvd., 671 N. Weber Road and 420 S. Weber Road from 5 a.m. to noon.

Shorewood police will be at two Dunkin’ locations, 1201 W. Jefferson St. and 955 Brookforest Ave., from 5 a.m. to noon.

Will County Sheriff’s Officers will be at two Dunkin’ locations, 422 S. Chicago St. in Joliet and at 14135 S. Bell Road in Homer Glen, from 6 a.m. to noon.

“This fundraiser helps provide year-round athletic training and competition for children and adults with developmental disabilities, supporting physical fitness, motor skills, confidence, and social development,” the Joliet police said in announcing the fundraiser.

All of the proceeds raised Friday go directly to Special Olympics Illinois.