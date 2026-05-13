Ottawa Marquette baseball tops Seneca 15-0 in ‘total team win’

The No. 3 spot in a batting order is a premium spot. That spot is usually filled with one of the team’s strongest hitters, batting behind a pair of other quality hitters that are usually on base.

That scenario played out quite well for Ottawa Marquette on Tuesday, and the Crusaders (27-1, 14-1) spoiled Seneca’s senior night with a 15-0 drubbing of their Tri-County Conference rival.

Anthony Couch got things going for the Crusaders. With one out in the bottom of the first, Couch came to the plate with winning pitcher Griffin Dobberstein, who had walked, on first. After Dobberstein stole second, Couch launched a two-run homer to center. In the Crusaders’ six-run third inning that broke the game open, Couch delivered a two-run single that put his team ahead 8-0.

Couch’s day at the plate was done, but the No. 3 spot came around again. This time, pinch-hitter Rocky Hajduk slugged a three-run homer to left to make it 15-0 in the top of the fifth.

It was quite a change from Monday’s game, which saw the the defending Class 1A state champion Crusaders escape with an 8-7 win over the Irish.

“It’s great hitting behind these guys that are on base all the time,” Couch said. “They get on, I drive them in, someone else drives me in. I was really happy for Rocky when he got to hit and put one out. The younger guys are always busting their butts every day in practice, so it’s good to see them get a chance in a game.

“We have been playing a lot better lately. We have cut down on our errors and that has helped a lot. We have seven starters back from last year, so we have real high expectations this year.”

Seneca (11-15, 5-10) didn’t do much with Dobberstein. He struck out the side in order in the first inning before allowing back-to-back singles by Landyn Ramsey and Jace Mitchell, the only runners he allowed in 3⅔ innings while striking out five.

The Crusaders got two hits, both of them doubles, from Alec Novotney and Dobberstein, who also stole three bases. Caden Duran added a pair of hits as well.

“I think we had a bit of a wake-up call [Monday] in that close game against Seneca,” Marquette coach Todd Hopkins said. “They played us tough and it reminded the guys that they are going to get everyone’s best shot the rest of the way.

“Griffin had good stuff on the mound tonight, we had good situational hitting, moving runners up, we stole some bases. It also helps to get out to an early lead like we did and make the plays we’re supposed to make in the field.”

For Seneca, the loss was a little harder to take after playing the same so close the day before.

“We could have used some of the magic from last night to keep it close again tonight,” Seneca coach Tim Brungard said. “I have told our pitchers that sometimes you can make a mistake and it ends up a grounder to short. Ottawa Marquette, if you make a mistake, it ends up in a gap or over the fence.

“They are very talented and well-coached, and we competed with them step-for-step yesterday, but they beat us today. That’s all there is to it.”