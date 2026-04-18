Lockport housing development proposed near Smith Road

The city of Lockport is considering a residential development south of 141st Street between Smith Road and Basham Drive.

Developer Rally Homes presented plans to the city’s Committee of the Whole on Wednesday to create a mixed residential development called Royal Highlands Estates.

The development would be comprised of one long strip of properties, including 21 duplex units on the eastern end and 26 single-family homes to the west.

Since the land was previously farm property, there currently is no utility hook ups on the site and the developer plans to bring city water and sewer infrastructure to the development, according to city documents.

The single-family homes will occupy 13.785 acres of the property with a density of 1.8 units per acre, while the duplexes will have a density of 3.95 units per acre in a 10.6 acre area.

While exact square footage and design plans for the homes have not yet been presented, a representative for Rally Homes noted that the duplex units would having an asking price “in the low $400,000s” while the single-family detached homes would start around $500,000.

In addition to the homes, the development will include 8.5 acres of open space including landscaped buffer zones and detention basins.

The Lockport Planning and Zoning Commission approved the plan unanimously at a previous meeting, and the Committee of the Whole voted to advance it for further discussion and a vote at the next city council meeting.