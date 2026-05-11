I-80 bridge inspections in Joliet to bring daytime lane closures starting Monday

Interstate 80 sign seen on April 26, 2026 in Channahon. (Felix Sarver)

Routine inspections of the Interstate 80 bridges over the Des Plaines River in Joliet will begin, weather permitting, Monday.

To complete the inspections, daily lane closures will be required, starting with the eastbound bridges until May 18 when inspections begin on the westbound bridges, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

Inspections on both bridges are expected to be completed by May 23, weather permitting, IDOT said.

To minimize traffic impacts, the closures will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday and Saturdays, if necessary.

A minimum of one lane in both directions will remain open during inspections, IDOT said.

For more information visit I80will.org.

Find traffic and road conditions at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. You also can follow IDOT onFacebookand X.