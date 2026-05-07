Earthmover Credit Union breaks ground on Romeoville branch

Earthmover Credit Union celebrated its upcoming branch in Romeoville by ceremonially breaking ground with shovels on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. (Photo provided by Earthmover Credit Union)

Earthmover Credit Union celebrated its upcoming branch in Romeoville with a ground breaking ceremony on April 22.

The Redmond Company is spearheading the construction, which will begin in June at the site, 400 S. Weber Road, Romeoville, according to a news release from Earthmover Credit Union.

The Redmond Company is a Wisconsin-based integrated design and construction firm specializing in financial institutions.

Earthmover Credit Union’s Romeoville branch is expected to open in early 2027.

Earthmover Credit Union was established on Aug. 15, 1958, “to fulfill the financial needs of Aurora Caterpillar plant employees,” according to the credit union’s website.

The not-for-profit credit union also has full-service branch offices in Aurora, Batavia, Montgomery, Oswego and Yorkville, as well as a student-run branch in Oswego High School.

Membership, currently at 30,000, is available to anyone living or working in one of the following counties: Kendall, Kane, DuPage, Will, LaSalle, DeKalb and Grundy.

Because members own the credit union, Earthmover returns its earnings to its members through lower loan rates and fees and higher savings rates, according to its website.

For more information, call 630-844-4950 or visit earthmovercu.com.