Plainfield District 202 seventh-grader returns to state Civics Bee competition

Aisha Chavda, a seventh-grader at Timber Ridge Middle School in Plainfield, won the school spelling bee earlier this year. (Photo Provided By Timber Ridge Middle School)

Aisha Chavda, a seventh-grader at Timber Ridge Middle School, placed second at the regional Illinois Civics Bee on April 28, earning a spot at the state competition on July 31.

Chavda is one of 11 Plainfield School District 202 middle school students competing at the regional level — more than any surrounding school district.

Last year, she won both the regional and state bees, advancing to nationals in Washington, D.C.

Twenty students from the area in sixth, seventh, and eighth grades were chosen to compete in the regional event.

Competitors were selected based on written essays that identified community issues and proposed solutions.

The regional bee, hosted by Lewis University and sponsored by the Joliet Chamber of Commerce, featured two rounds of civics questions followed by a Q&A round where finalists presented ideas for community improvement.

The 10 other District 202 students who competed were:

• Ava Dreger, seventh grade, Indian Trail Middle School

• Kaleigh Hebenstreit, seventh grade, Indian Trail Middle School

• Cindy Jargalsaikhan, eighth grade, John F. Kennedy Middle School

• Varun Kandimalla, eighth grade, John F. Kennedy Middle School

• Sarvik Narwade, seventh grade, Heritage Grove Middle School

• Arjan Saluja, sixth grade, John F. Kennedy Middle School

• Binay Saluja, eighth grade, John F. Kennedy Middle School

• Cecilia Stevens, seventh grade, Aux Sable Middle School

• Drake Tucker, seventh grade, Timber Ridge Middle School

• Virat Verma, seventh grade, Heritage Grove Middle School