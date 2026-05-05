Joliet teenager dies after knife attack

A Joliet Police Department squad car is seen in this file photo. (Felix Sarver)

A 17-year-old who was stabbed Sunday at Riverwalk Homes in Joliet has died, Joliet police said.

The Will County Coroner’s Office said the victim died Monday at Saint Joseph Medical Center, where he was being treated, Joliet police said Tuesday.

“Detectives continue to actively investigate this incident, and the manner of death will be determined by the Will County Coroner’s Office,” Sgt. Dwayne English said.

Joliet police responded at 12:55 p.m. Sunday to Riverwalk Homes, a city-owned housing complex.

The stabbing victim was on the fifth floor of the building in the 300 block of North Broadway Street, police said.

He was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department.

A 17-year-old male was originally charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm following a review of the case conducted by the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office, police said.

The 17-year-old was processed at the Joliet Police Department and transferred to the River Valley Justice Center.

A knife was recovered at the scene, police said

Anyone with video footage or information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigations Division at 815-724-3020.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or submit a tip online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.