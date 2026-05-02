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Inwood Park in Joliet nationally recognized for inclusive playground, equitable access

Attendees at a ribbon-cutting ceremony enjoy a uniquely designed swing at the Inwood Park playground on Friday, May 1, 2026, in Joliet.

Attendees at a ribbon-cutting ceremony enjoy a colorful swing at the Inwood Park playground on Friday, May 1, 2026, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

By Denise M. Baran-Unland and Felix Sarver

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Friday for a Joliet park that has received national recognition for providing accessible and inclusive play for all children and families.

Inwood Park, 3200 W. Jefferson St., was designed by Cunningham Recreation to ensure “every element supports meaningful play, social connection and physical activity,” according to Joliet Park District officials.

The layout encourages children and families to “move more, play longer, and engage in healthy, active lifestyles together,” park officials said.

Several state and local elected officials were at the park on Friday for a ceremony to recognize the park receiving the designation of a national demonstration site by the company Playcore and its subsidiary GameTime.

After the ribbon cutting ceremony, participants in the park district’s Special Recreation of Joliet and Channahon program were given the opportunity to enjoy the swings, the adaptive swings and the GameTime Challenge Course.

The national designation highlights Inwood Park as a “model for communities seeking to expand equitable access to play,” park officials said.

Attendees at a ribbon-cutting ceremony enjoy the new playground features at Inwood Park on Friday, May 1, 2026, in Joliet that's meant to encourage connection and inclusiveness.

Attendees at a ribbon-cutting ceremony enjoy the new playground features at Inwood Park on Friday, May 1, 2026, in Joliet that's meant to encourage connection and inclusiveness. (Felix Sarver)

Inwood Park will serve as a resource for other communities, educators and recreation professionals “seeking to learn from its design and programming,” park officials said.

Bill Tatro, vice president of Joliet Park District Board of Commissioners, told the crowd at Inwood Park on Friday that the board is proud to “open up the largest GameTime inclusive playground” in the state.

“Right here, in one of our busiest parks in the center of Joliet,” Tatro said.

He said the mission of the park district is to provide quality recreational opportunities to the entire community.

“We believe this playground is a great example of our commitment to that mission,” Tatroe said.

The Inwood Park playground features multiple slides, varied climbers and integrated shade to support comfort and usability throughout the day, park officials said.

Gavin Coll, a GameTime representative, said Inwood Park has “very sensory rich” features.

Elected officials and participants in the Special Recreation of Joliet and Channahon hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Inwood Park on Friday, May 1, 2026, in Joliet. The park has received national recognition for its inclusive and accessible design and features.

Elected officials and participants in the Special Recreation of Joliet and Channahon hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Inwood Park on Friday, May 1, 2026, in Joliet. The park has received national recognition for its inclusive and accessible design and features. (Felix Sarver)

Some of those sensory-friendly features include a “cozy climber” for “retreat and self-regulation,” and a ShadowPlay TriRunner that “blends movement with visual stimulation,” park officials said.

There’s also outdoor musical instruments at the park.

“Music therapy is always something we want to put in an inclusive playground,” Coll said.

Support for the project came from the Healthy Play Initiative, Special Recreation of Joliet and Channahon, and grant funding supported by state Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel, D-Shorewood, and state Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet.

Cappel, Manley, Joliet Township Supervisor Cesar Guerrero and several other elected officials joined Brad Staab, the Joliet Park District executive director, and his staff in celebrating Inwood Park.

Attendees of a ribbon-cutting ceremony enjoy the swing set at Inwood Park playground on Friday, May 1, 2026, in Joliet.

Attendees of a ribbon-cutting ceremony enjoy the swing set at Inwood Park playground on Friday, May 1, 2026, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

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Denise Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland is the features editor for The Herald-News in Joliet. She covers a variety of human interest stories. She also writes the long-time weekly tribute feature “An Extraordinary Life about local people who have died. She studied journalism at the College of St. Francis in Joliet, now the University of St. Francis.

Felix Sarver

Felix Sarver

Felix Sarver covers crime and courts for The Herald-News