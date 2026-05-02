Celebrate mom and have coffee while bird watching at Will County forest preserves

The Forest Preserve District of Will County will host several bird-watching programs in early May in addition to special Mother’s Day programs. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has announced its program schedule for the week of May 4. Registration is available at reconnectwithnature.org.

Wake Up with Warblers: Birding and Bird-Friendly Coffee - 7 to 9 a.m. Saturday, May 9, at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville: Start your morning with bird-friendly coffee before heading out to spot migrating warblers, then enjoy a talk on how coffee choices can help protect birds. This free event is intended for ages 16 and older. Register by May 7.

Birds and Blooms - 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 9, at McKinley Woods-Frederick’s Grove in Channahon: Walk with a naturalist to spot colorful warblers and spring wildflowers along the trails. This free event is intended for ages 10 and older. Register by May 8.

Lake Renwick Migratory Bird Viewing - 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 9, at Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve in Plainfield: View nesting herons, egrets and cormorants from designated areas during controlled access hours. This free event is intended for all ages.

Migratory Bird Day: Early Bird Hike - 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, May 9, at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete: Celebrate World Migratory Bird Day with a guided hike to observe birds traveling through the area. This free event is intended for ages 16 and older. Register by May 7.

LEGO Gone Wild: Birds - 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 9, at Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook: Take a short birding hike, then build your own bird creation using LEGO bricks. This free event is intended for ages six and older. Register by May 7.

Trail Safety: Bike Safety Edition - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 9, at Sugar Creek Administration Center in Joliet: Kick off the Trail Safety series with bike inspections, safety tips and a group ride led by staff and volunteers. Light refreshments and coffee will be available. This free event is intended for all ages.

Migration Celebration at Four Rivers - Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 9, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon: Celebrate World Migratory Bird Day with birding activities, tips and self-guided exploration. This free event is intended for all ages.

Mother’s Day Appreciation at Monee Reservoir - 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 10, at Monee Reservoir in Monee: Enjoy a relaxing day of fishing or hiking with a free giveaway for moms. This free event is intended for all ages.

Mother’s Day Appreciation at Hidden Lakes Trout Farm - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 10, at Hidden Lakes Trout Farm in Bolingbrook: Celebrate Mother’s Day outdoors with fishing, free giveaways and loaner poles available. This free event is intended for all ages.

Breakfast with the Birds - 8:30 to 10 a.m. Sunday, May 10, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center: Watch birds at the feeders while enjoying coffee, muffins and a short naturalist talk. This free event is intended for ages 12 and older. Register by May 9.

Mother’s Day Bingo Hike - 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, May 10, at Plum Creek Nature Center: Explore the trails on a bingo-style hike and learn about nature’s mothers along the way. This free event is intended for all ages. Register by May 7.