Legal aid union on strike in downtown Joliet

Attorney Roger Erickson (right) holding a sign with other legal aid union members on Friday, May 1, 2026, in downtown Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

A union for legal aid workers decided to strike Friday in downtown Joliet as they seek a contract with fair pay.

A group of union members waved signs at the corner of Cass Street and Chicago Street, which is not too far from their office at Prairie State Legal Services.

The strike took place on May Day, otherwise known as International Workers’ Day.

Roger Erickson, an attorney for Prairie State Legal Services, was holding up a sign that said, “Legal aid saves lives!! And we need a fair contract.”

“We’re trying to match our wages to inflation,” Erickson said.

Erickson said their union, which is part of the National Organization of Legal Services Workers, has been bargaining for a year and have yet to receive a contract.

Erickson said the union is also trying to work on receiving better healthcare benefits.

Legal aid union members on strike on Friday, May 1, 2026, in downtown Joliet. The members work for Prairie State Legal Services, which provides free services to indigent clients. (Felix Sarver)

Prairie State Legal Services is a nonprofit organization that provides free legal aid to low-income clients, seniors and vulnerable residents.

Their staff assists people with housing, health, safety and public benefits.

The organization has offices in Kankakee, Ottawa, Peoria and other locations in the northern Illinois region.

The strike was announced by Prairie State Legal United on their Facebook page after a majority of their voters authorized the strike.

“We demand a fair contract with decent wages for all workers. Every office, every position – no one left behind. We’re united. We’re determined. And we’re ready to fight for our clients, for our coworkers and for our rights,” according to Prairie State Legal United.

In a statement, Denise Conklin, executive director of Prairie State Legal Services, said their organization is a nonprofit law firm that does not charge clients for legal services.

“We pay our expenses through grants and donations,” Conklin said.

Conklin said the organization is “proud of and committed” to the staff who “do this challenging work day in and day out.”

“We hold these commitments as we negotiate our first collective bargaining agreement. While it is unfortunate that the union has called a strike, we respect our employees’ rights,” Conklin said.

Conklin said Prairie State Legal Services will “continue to bargain in good faith to reach an agreement” and continue to “provide high-quality legal services to our clients.”