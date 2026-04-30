Animals rescued in Joliet after police uncover ‘broader criminal operation’

Joliet Police Officer Katelyn Kozielski holding a chick on Thursday, April 30, 2026, at Joliet City Hall, after a news conference about a police investigation that uncovered unlawful drug activity and animal cruelty, according to Joliet police officials. The chick is among 29 animals rescued during the investigation. (Felix Sarver)

Almost 30 animals were rescued in Joliet following an investigation that uncovered a “broader criminal operation” involving unlawful drug activity and “serious animal cruelty,” the police chief said.

At Thursday’s news conference, Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans provided details about the investigation that so far has led to the arrest of Rolando Rodriguez-Gasca, 39, and Fortino Rodriguez, 51, both of Joliet.

Evans said the two men face charges of unlawful drug possession, animal torture and cruel treatment of animals.

In a statement, Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow said the investigation “started as a drug bust” but then led to the “discovery of animal torture.”

“Animal cruelty is not an isolated act; it is often a warning sign of broader violence. The same individuals who harm defenseless animals frequently pose a danger to people as well,” Glasgow said.

One of the roosters recovered during a Joliet Police Department investigation of unlawful drug activity and animal cruelty. Photo provided by courtesy of the the Joliet Police Department. (Photo provided by courtesy of the the Joliet Police Department.)

In the past several weeks, the department’s narcotics unit conducted an investigation involving a residence in the 400 block of Meeker Avenue, according to Evans.

Officers saw a large number of roosters contained in cages in the backyard and developed information that indicated the roosters may have been used for fighting, Evans said.

As part of a narcotics investigation, detectives obtained a search warrant for the Meeker Avenue residence, Evans said.

On Wednesday morning, officers from several units, including the tactical unit, executed the search warrant, Evans said.

Rodriguez-Gasca, who resides on Meeker Avenue, was taken into custody during a traffic stop before the search warrant was served, Evans said.

Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans at a news conference about a drug and animal cruelty police investigation on Thursday, April 30, 2026, at Joliet City Hall. (Felix Sarver)

During the search warrant operation, officers found Rodriguez, took him into custody and then found “suspected cocaine” and cash inside the Meeker Avenue residence, Evans said.

“While the officers were at the home, they located numerous roosters both inside and outside of the residence, along with equipment that was consistent with an illegal animal fighting operation,” Evans said.

A second search warrant was obtained by the department’s animal crimes team related to the animal cruelty case, Evans said.

“In total, 29 animals were recovered from this property, including roosters, hens, chicks and a young terrier puppy,” Evans said.

Several of the roosters showed “physical alterations consistent with that of animal fighting,” Evans said. Investigators also recovered equipment associated with these activities, such as “metal spurs, straps, medications and transport containers,” Evans said.

Acting Joliet Deputy Police Chief Erik Payne (left), Joliet Police Lt. Julie Larson, Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Courtney Hogan and Joliet Police Officer Katelyn Kozielski at a news conference regarding a drug and animal cruelty investigation on Thursday, April 30, 2026, at Joliet City Hall. (Felix Sarver)

Joliet Township Animal Control has been ensuring the health, safety and overall well-being of the recovered animals, said Becky Gomez, the agency’s assistant director.

“Despite the conditions they came from, we’re happy to report that they’re all doing well and receiving the care that they need,” Gomez said.

There might be a rooster fighting ring in Joliet, but the investigation remains ongoing, said Joliet Police Officer Katelyn Kozielski, who is part of the animal crimes team along with Joliet Police Detective Jeremy Eaton.

Kozielski referenced the March 7 arrest of Francisco Arreola, 39, of Joliet, who was charged with allegedly striking a rooster and told police he was training the animal to “defend itself,” according to Joliet police officials.

“We’re going to continue working this case, for as long as it takes, which might lead to other jurisdictions, and it could even be in other states,” Kozielski said.